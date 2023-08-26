The first Laderach store opens in the Capital

Luxury Swiss Chocolate brand, Laderach, opens its first store in India at the country’s luxury mall, DLF Emporio in New Delhi. The inaugural Laderach store marks the beginning of an extraordinary chocolate journey for Indian consumers. The store will feature an extensive range of Laderach's luxury chocolate creations, including their renowned FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate), tablets, pralines, truffles and delectable chocolate bars. Each product is meticulously handcrafted to deliver an unrivaled blend of flavors, textures and aromas that will elevate chocolate indulgence to new heights.

The brand's exclusive partner in India Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), is a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate. The store was inaugurated by Dr. Olivier Fink, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Switzerland to India and Bhutan and World Chocolate Master – Elias Laderach, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Indian luxury chocolate market.

The store was launched with an exclusive masterclass by Mr. Elias Laderach, the winner of the World Chocolate Masters, a global visionary competition among the leading pastry chefs and chocolatiers who strive to define what chocolate will look and feel like tomorrow. Elias Laderach, the third generation of the Laderach family of chocolatiers, shared his expertise and craftsmanship with much gusto.

“We are thrilled to introduce Laderach to the vibrant Indian market,” said Elias Laderach. “India has a rich cultural heritage and a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and luxury, making it the perfect destination for our brand’s expansion. The launch of the first store in India is a testament to our continued efforts in providing exceptional products and experiences to our esteemed consumers,” he added.

Speaking at the store launch, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group said, “The first exclusive Laderach store at DLF Emporio is sure to be Delhi’s ultimate chocolate destination. We’re excited to bring our customers a unique experience offering unparalleled moments of chocolate indulgence. Our family has been a loyal Laderach customer for over a decade and it gives me immense pleasure to bring this quality-conscious brand to the Indian consumer. DS Group has always been committed to delivering best-in-class products, and our collaboration with Laderach further reinforces this commitment. With their unmatched expertise and unwavering dedication to quality, Laderach perfectly complements our vision of offering the best to our consumers.”

The DS Group has an exclusive partnership with Laderach for the debut of the Swiss luxury chocolate brand in India. The Group is looking forward to opening 5-7 exclusive boutiques over the next 2 years.



