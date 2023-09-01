From watching Kushi to watching stand-up comedy shows, here are the must-do things in Chennai

The homecoming

September 2 | Alwarpet

Having taken his solo show ‘Thinking Out Loud’ to many cities across the nation and overseas, comedian Manoj Prabakar is back in his home town for a special. With Manoj having refined the content for his show over time, the audience will be watching the show at its finest form. So, come laugh out loud.

INR 399 onwards. 4 pm and 7.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage.

Joke is on…

September 2 | Adyar

Yogesh Jagannathan, better known as ‘Yogi’, made his name at Comicstaan. This week, he will climb the stage with the aim to make people laugh until their belly hurts and some more. The one-hour show, organised by Aragora Comedy, will include Yogi’s quirky humour and jokes derived from day-to-day affairs.

INR 249 and INR 299. 7 pm. At Backyard.

Immerse in Tamil cuisine

September 1 | OMR

Multicuisine buffet restaurant Café G is hosting a food festival that celebrates the authentic tastes of Tamil Nadu under the banner ‘Tamil Virundhu’. The culinary team headed by celebrity chefs Malgudi Kavitha and Palani Murugan will put out a set of delectable dishes that pay homage to traditional dishes including Ragi Kulukku Rotti, Kuzhaa Puttu, Keerai Masiyal, Vazhaipoo Vadai, Paanakam, Madurai Mutton Sukka, Kari Dosai, Paruthi Paal, among others.

INR 1,499++. Lunch and dinner. On till September 10. At Hotel Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway.

Duchesses, gather

September 5 | Mylapore

The 23rd edition of the Duchess Utsav will kick-off in the city next week. Expect to see top fashion and jewellery brands, including Kreshya, Sitaram Jewels, BZ Creation, Meraki Studio, and accessory brands, among several others at the two-day event.

Entry free. 10 am to 8 pm. On till September 6. At Savera Hotel.

Dance of the land

September 3 | Kodambakkam

Look forward to taking part in the Devarattam Workshop by Nellai Manikandan bang in the centre of the city. The veteran of the art form will teach attendees the ‘Dance of the Gods’ that has has 32 rhythmic steps known as 'adavu' and help them attain perfect body balance.

INR 750. 10 am to 1 pm. At IDAM – The Art and Cultural Space

Slay the beat

September 1 | Nungambakkam

The ninth edition of celebrated music festival Twilight by THE Park will take place in the city for two days. Artists performing at the festival include DJ Ashwvin Mani Sharma, DJ Teri Miko and DJ Karma. Also, Chennai-based artist Rithin Samuel will also be performing a live set, among several other performances.

INR 2,000 onwards. 7 pm onwards.

Beating the odds

September 1 | PVR

The flick that is expected to set the charts on fire this week is Kushi, which is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana and starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Murali Sharma, among others, the movie’s plot revolves around a couple who are predicted to have a failed marriage. In theatres.

Classical music

September 2 | Teynampet

Banyan Tree’s ‘Barkha Ritu’, a musical celebration with the maestros, is entering its 22nd year. The three-hour-long show will see prominent music minds belt out soulful ragas like as Malhar, Des, Megharanjani and Varunapriya, to name a few.

INR 350 onwards. 5.45 pm. Narada Gana Sabha Auditorium.