From watching Jailer to attending the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival; here are the must-do things in Chennai

China in a soup bowl

August 16 | Nungambakkam

Looking for Chinese-style one-bowl meals in Chennai? At the Golden Dragon, you will be able to try the authentic flavours of Chinese cuisine as Master Chef Lian has curated a feast of one-bowl meals which will satisfy those who prefer rice and noodles alike. The meals will feature the fiery spices of Sichuan cuisine to the delicate balance of flavours in Cantonese dishes.

INR 1,880++ onwards. On till August 31. Lunch and Dinner. At Taj Coromandel.

Fresh off the oven

August 11 | Alwarpet

For the Cookies Mania at Connexions, the chefs have curated a range of lip-smacking cookies. The options on offer include Bacon and Thyme cookies, Thumprint cookies, Lemon Crinkle cookies, Chocolate Fudge cookies, Four Spice cookies (with Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cloves, Caraway), Peanut Butter and Almond cookies (GF), Karachi Fruit cookies, Snicker Doodles, Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti and Granola Maple Crunch (SF) (GF).

INR 35++ per cookie. On till August 31. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

Sky high

August 12 | Mahabalipuram

The second edition of the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF) is all set to kick-off tomorrow just outside the city and this year's theme is Aquarium in the sky: Save Marine Life. Organised by the Global Media Box in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Tamil Nadu, the four-day-long event will see participation from renowned international teams. A wide array of activities, including concerts, will happen during the duration of event as well.

INR 150 onwards. 2 pm - 9.30 pm. On till August 15. At TTDC Ocean View ECR.

Legend in action

August 12 | Panaiyur

In celebration of his musical journey that spans three decades, AR Rahman, who is also known as Isai Puyal among Tamils, will be conducting a live concert outside the city tomorrow. Titled Marakkuma Nenjam, the concert promises to be electrifying and all hit songs composed by Rahman will be performed at the event. Come immerse yourself in the magic of Rahmania and to experience music that is soul-stirring.

INR 500 onwards. 7 pm. At Adityaram Palace.

Laugh yourself silly

August 13 | Royapettah

Ashwin slogs for the IT world. But, he comes alive when he dons the hat of a comedian. Known to be edgy, honest and offensive (to some), Ashwin's comedy shows, the upcoming one is called Ashwin Srinivas Live, are a counter-punch to the world that considers him uncool. Be open to hearing some unfiltered thoughts and a dark take on various subjects at the show.

INR 249 onwards. 6.30 pm. At The ARTery.

Grand in every way

August 16 | Teynampet

The latest garment show to come to town is the AMI Chennai Garment Fair. The annual event will showcase latest edits and innovations from the industry and provides a platform for manufacturers, designers, wholesalers and retailers to network and showcase their products apart from exploring business opportunities.

Entry free. On till August 19. At Hyatt Regency.

The Superstar's supreme order

August 11 | PVR

The hot release of this week is Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie revolves around Muthuvel Pandian whose peaceful life is interrupted by a sudden intrusion of unwelcome parties, thereby forcing him to turn to a path he had long left behind. The film also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Kalaiarasan Harikrishnan, Shivaraj Kumar, G Marimuthu, Ramya Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, Tamannaah Bhatia and Yogi Babu. In theatres.

Freezing moments of street life

August 12 | Kodambakkam

Come join the Photography Workshop of seasoned professional Mahe Thangam who specialises in street and portrait photography. Join the workshop to learn how to unleash your creativity, the secrets of capturing stunning visuals and to take your street photography skills to new heights.

INR 2,500. 9 am - 4 pm. At Idam - The Art & Cultural Space.