Pearlcore Goes Desi

This year, people are bringing back classic vintage glam, and pearls have been appointed as the go-to accessory and embellishment. Enamoured by its allure, Indian ethnic women’s wear label, Vvani by Vani Vats, is celebrating pearls in an array of opulent contemporary Indian silhouettes.

Jhoomar Festive 2023 collection pays homage to the forthcoming festive season dipped in majestic pearl detailing. Giving Pearlcore an Indian twist, the new edit ensures a seamless transition from the exuberance of mehendi and sangeet to the grandeur of the wedding day.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter set the ramp on fire at India Couture Week for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

A harmonious and rich colour palette of lilac, beige, crimson and powder pink, each shade effortlessly complements the graceful allure of pearls. Whether you take centre stage as the radiant bride or stand by as a radiant bridesmaid, the collection boasts of chic festive outfits such as asymmetrical cape sets, saris, lehenga sets and ghararas. Vani Vats, designer and founder of the label, gives us a sneak peek into the collection.

What is your inspiration behind Jhoomar Festive 2023?

My forte lies in surface texturing, and I’m fond of mirror embellishments. I wanted to try some new materials and textures this time. The inspiration was pearls and modern brides. The brides of today do not wish to wear traditional, age-old embroidery; hence, the idea was to make something new, modern and chic, which led us to make chandelier embroidery with pearls.

Where do you look for inspiration?

For me, inspiration comes from researching and staying up-to-date with what’s going on in the world of fashion. Also, my hunger for creating new embroideries and surface textures leads me to come up with something new every time.

You have taken the pearl trend a notch higher by launching an entire festive collection on pearls. What were the challenges?

The challenges we faced were about creating the right fit with such highly embellished blouses and lehengas. The bead work made it very difficult to stitch the blouses and achieve the right shape, due to which we had to hand-tuck each pearl and create a bespoke bridal outfit.

What kinds of embellishments feature in this collection?

We worked for about three months on this collection. It mainly features pearls in various shapes and sizes, and they look exquisite because of how they have been embellished on the outfits. The daintiness lies in how they are each hand-tucked and hung like little chandeliers.

Also read: Hyderabadi designer Aisha Rao’s occasion wear Banafsh is a portal to vintage Bohra Vad havelis

Can you give a few tips for the brides on how to accessorise the Jhoomar Festive collection for their big day?

I have always been a fan of uncut diamond jewellery. So, pearls with uncut polki would be a perfect match for these outfits.

Is there any personal favourite?

Yes, the beige Chandelier Pearl lehenga set is my absolute favourite in this collection.

Rs 50,000 onwards.

Available online.



— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com