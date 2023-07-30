Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter set the ramp on fire at India Couture Week for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

As the fashion extravaganza of FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2023 continues, designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna mesmerised the audience with their enchanting collection, Equinox, on the illustrious Day 5. Adding star power to the spectacle, charismatic Indian actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter took centre stage as showstoppers, setting the ramp ablaze with their stunning couture ensembles.

The inspiration behind the collection was drawn from the allure of wintry walks, where trellis designs adorning ancient metal fences become symbols of hope, reflecting the ever-changing seasons during the Autumn Equinox. The official Instagram page of the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) shared glimpses of the magical evening.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Rawal on his couture festive occasion wear

Sobhita effortlessly owned the ramp in a contemporary silver lehenga, exuding glamour. Her ensemble comprised a strappy bralette blouse with sequin embellishments, a midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust. The choli perfectly complemented a matching lehenga skirt, featuring intricate sequin work on a sheer overlay, a thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping hem. A sheer dupatta with tassels and sequin embroidery completed the look.

Ishaan on the other hand, made a dapper statement in an all-black suit from the designer's latest collection. He donned a tailored black blazer adorned with shimmering embroidery and padded shoulders, exuding sophistication and style. The ensemble was elegantly paired with black satin pants featuring a straight-leg fit, creating a sleek and edgy appearance. A quirky black necktie, embellished with shimmering sequins, added a touch of playful charm to the outfit.

Completing his look with a side-parted wavy hairdo, black embellished loafers, and a well-groomed beard, Ishaan embodied panache, leaving an impression on the fashion aficionados in attendance.

Also read: Designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna add a lustrous spark to our wardrobe with fusion wear edit Love & Dusk

In the captivating world of couture, Equinox showcases an exquisite fusion of modernity and tradition, where Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter epitomized the perfect blend of elegance and charisma.

