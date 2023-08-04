From attending Yuvan Shankar Raja's live concert to watching Meg 2; here are the must-do things in Chennai

Get high on music

August 5 | Nandanam

The wait has been long, but Yuvan Shankar Raja will be back on stage tomorrow to enthral his fans. With High On U1, be ready to groove to some of the most fine music, dance till you can't anymore and get Yuvanified, for it is not often that a celebrated music composer who has released numerous hit albums conducts a live concert in the city.

INR 999 onwards. 7 pm. At YMCA Ground.

Rock you like a hurricane

August 4 | RA Puram

Experience the alluring live performance of Guitarists Chandresh Kudwa, Mohini Dey and Drummer Gino Banks who will be performing at Black Orchid under the banner Free Spirit. The performance will showcase the best tracks from Chandresh's critically acclaimed album, FreeSpirit. The trio with their electrifying guitar, groovy bass and impeccable beats will leave you spellbound.

INR 500. 8 pm onwards.

Coffee goes cocktail

August 4 | Alwarpet

The Westminster is giving its customers the joy of Kahlua, a new way of welcoming people with a small cocktail serve combine with coffee. Cocktail enthusiasts can choose from the various flavors like White Russian - Vodka, Coffee liqueur like Kahlua, Cream or milk, Espresso Martini - Vodka, Kahlua or coffee liqueur, Espresso or Strong coffee, Mind Eraser - Kahlua, Vodka, Soda Water, Kahlua Sour - Kahlua, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Egg White, Dirty Banana - White rum, Kahlua, Banana, Whole Milk and Aggravation - Scotch, Kahlua and Heavy cream.

INR 750++ onwards. 11 am to 11 pm. On till August 31. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

For your forever band

August 4 | Alwarpet

Celebrate International Friendship Day at Golfer’s Edge Chennai, an indoor golfing arena situated in the heart of the city. Bring your friends or family members whom you treat akin to friends for a golf experience. The organisers are throwing in complimentary beverages, apart from offering discounts for your gang.

INR 900 onwards (per person). On till August 6.

Fab for you

August 5 | Teynampet

The latest fashion and lifestyle exhibition in town is Vimonisha’s Designer Exhibition that has a wide variety of items on display. Explore a fabulous blend of festive edits, fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, beauty, home decor and more products from over 45 contemporary brands from across the country.

Entry free. From 11 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency, Chennai.

Crack some eggs

August 5 | Royapettah

Watch a great line-up of English and Tamil comics perform at the third edition of Jokes On Us. The comedians will bring fresh jokes to leave their audience in splits in this one-hour-long programme that will also serve as a test bed for budding comics to test and hone their skills.

INR 299. 7 pm. At The ARTery.

Apex predator on the prowl

August 4 | PVR

Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and Wu Jing in Meg 2: The Trench. Pitted against megs and relentless environmental plunderers, the heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a race against time. The film directed by Ben Wheatley also stars Melissanthi Mahut, Sienna Guillory, Able Wanamakok, Billy Clements, Cliff Curtis, Kenneth Wong, Page Kennedy, Ray Strachan, Ricky Bevins, Ron Smoorenburg, Sergio Peris Mencheta, Shuya Sophia Cai, Skyler Samuels and Whoopie Van Raam. In theatres.

Designer wardrobe

August 4 | Nungambakkam

Renasci Fashion House is bringing over 40 designer labels to the city through its latest Fashion Threads pop-up. Some designers, who products will be exhibited, are exploring the city for the first time, while at the event, an in-house A/W 23 line MALLIPOO, designed by Ritika Arya Jain, will also be released.

Entry free. 11 am onwards.

Captivating artwork

August 4 | Nungambakkam

Come feast your eyes on the artwork of artist Dushyant Patel at the new exhibition at Apparao Galleries in town. The artwork on display include those that feature a fusion of Chennai-based attractions and architecture.

Entry free. On till August 26. 3-6.30 pm.