Vastra Utsav is back in the city with exquisite weaves and handicrafts

In 1998, a group of like-minded people came together to support DakshinaChitra -- an open- air museum of art, culture and heritage of South India, curated and founded by Deborah Thiagarajan.

They called themselves the Friends of DakshinaChitra (FoD). The idea was mooted by Maureen Murari and implemented by Kausalya Devi Apparao, the first president of FoD. They came together to raise funds for expanding and replenishing the various buildings and artifacts on the campus.

Vastra Utsav, the brainchild of Kausalya, was started as a fund- raising event for Dakshina Chitra in a small way, a few years later, and has since been carried forward to greater heights by Visalakshi Ramaswamy, Usha Moorthy and Usha Jawahar, who have been running this show for more than a decade now.

Today, it is a much awaited and successful annual event in Chennai, and is a celebration of the indigenous work and the legacy of excellent craftsmanship.



Sara Kachwalla, the president of Friends of DakshinaChitra, says, “The exhibition introduces people to various weaves, different printing and dyeing techniques, from across the country, worked on by master weavers and revivalists and conceptualised by eminent designers who lend a contemporary edge to the traditional practices.”

Blushing pinks and deep hued purple come together to create a unique silk sari

About what should not be missed at the exhibition, Sara, says, “The handloom cluster of the NGO Punar Jeevana, led by Hemalata Jain, is a must see experience. She started her journey by reviving the Pattedaanchu, saris woven in and around the villages of Gajendragarh, Belgaum, Raichur, Kodal, Bidar, Bellary, Gulbarga and Dharwad in the 10th Century.”

To Hemalata goes the credit of reviving the farmers’ saris, which are ready-to-wear saris. Her latest revival is Aane hejje sari, which will be showcased at Vastra Utsav. Also known as Anekal saris, its speciality is the border, where a segment resembles an elephant head (diamond) and its foot prints (the vertical lines in either side or the diamond). Hence the name Aanehejje or Aanekaal, which over time became Anekal.

Borosilicate glass jhumkas with temple motifs



“Many new fabrics and fibers will also be introduced at the exhibition. Our vendors deal with weavers and artisans to produce high quality traditional weaves, designs, patterns and clothes. We will also have a craft corner of DakshinaChitra, which will also conduct interesting short workshops during the two days of the exhibition,” adds Sara.

Some of the vendors taking part in the exhibition are Juanita, Yuti’s Handlooms and Hiranya from New Delhi; Hands of Artisan (Label Zohra) and Living Spaces a Vision from Uttar Pradesh ; Abhihaara Social Enterprise from Hyderabad; Samaroho, Bidishas Collection, Srishti Fashion and Textiles, and Dazzling Danglers from Kolkata, NGO Punarjeevana Trust, Riti’s, Dezires, Style Aura and Beyond Threads from Bangalore; Indira Lavanya (INA), Aarika Handmade Jewellery, Gifted, The Rewrap Company and Novavii Beauty from Chennai, and Chettinad Handloom Weaving Centre from Kanadukathan.

Price starts at Rs 1000.

On July 21 and 22.

From 10 am to 8 pm.

At Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Hall, RA Puram.



-- manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

