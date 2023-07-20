Tamannaah Bhatia adds a power twist to her fashion game in a black and white pantsuit set

Tamannaah Bhatia is a complete diva and her fashion game is always praise-worthy. Now a days, the actress is the talk of the town because of her film Lust Stories 2 where she was seen sharing the screen with her boyfriend Vijay Varma. Tamannaah has also been constantly trying to promote her song Kaavaalaa from Jailer.

While she is too busy with work, her style statements cannot be overlooked. She keeps treating us to snippets of some of her best looks. In her latest post, Tamannaah was spotted exuding some major boss lady vibes in a mismatched pantsuit set. Her black and white printed outfit consisted of a striped blazer and wide-legged pants featuring polka dots. Isn’t it unique?

We simply loved how she pulled it off with minimal accessories and makeup. Tamannaah added hoops in the name of accessories. To cap off her look, the actress wore blushed cheeks, mascara, eyeliner and glossy coral shade on her lips. She left her middle-parted hair open in waves.

Tamannaah Bhatia has taken it upon herself to inspire us with her fashion game. Previously, we saw her in an all-white monochrome look. She picked a corset top which was styled with detachable full-sleeves. With that, she added white cargo pants to complete the look. What added an element of glamour was her silver heels. Accessories? The actress wore multi-layered hoops. With her signature glam on point and her mane styled in soft curls, she completed the fantastic look.

This year, Tamanaah Bhatia will feature in other films like Gurthunda Seethakalam, Plan A Plan B, Babli Bouncer, F3: Fun And Frustration and That Is Mahalakshmi.