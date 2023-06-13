Tamannaah Bhatia confirms relationship with Vijay Varma says, ‘He’s my happy place’

Tamannaah Bhatia has finally confirmed dating actor Vijay Varma after months of speculations. She called him her 'happy place' and said that she doesn't need to walk on eggshells around him. The actors will be appearing together in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

In her latest interview with a popular media publication, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

The actor added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down.”

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia gives a power twist to her latest style statement

“He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place,” Tamannaah added. Rumours began circulating when the actors were reportedly seen celebrating the New Year together. They were seen together at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in October and were often spotted on date nights in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 is an anthology which brings together four fresh stories, directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma and is set to release on June 29.