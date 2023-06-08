Tamannaah Bhatia gives a power twist to her latest style statement

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for serving marvellous fashion moments. Be it her laid-back casual dressing sense of evergreen red-carpet looks, she never backs off from experimenting. Tamannaah is currently looking forward to her two big shows — Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2.

Well, what’s interesting is the way she has started promoting her upcoming projects in style. Her latest post on social media gives us a sneak peek into her impeccable style sense. For the trailer launch of Jee Karda, she pulled off an oversized white pantsuit set. Her outfit exuded grace and sophistication in equal parts. Tamannaah picked an oversized blazer with matching pants. She teamed it with a lightweight white cotton shirt inside.

Tamannaah did not stop there. She further elevated her look with vintage Givenchy earrings and Chanel chunky magnifying glass necklace. For makeup, Tamannaah took the minimal route. She added bronzed cheeks and mascara with a smokey eye twist. Her subtle glossy lips complemented the look perfectly. Her hair was left open cascading down her shoulders as she posed in style. Indeed, pantsuit sets can be interesting! Her look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Tamannaah Bhatia acing a pantsuit set

Seems like Tamannaah Bhatia is on a fashion spree these days. Before the pantsuit set, she dropped another picture showcasing her summer style on point. She looked utterly sassy in mid-rise cargo-style baggy pants from Giuseppe di Morabito. It featured multi-pocket detailing at the front that brought a fun twist to her attire. Tamannaah matched it with a crop shirt from Off-White. The actress glammed it with a lot of accessories. She picked layered neckpieces, earrings and rings. To round off her look, the beauty wore dark brows, well-contoured cheeks, a soft smoky eye look and glossy lips.

Tamannaah Bhatia showcasing her chic summer style

On the work front, reports say that Tamannaah will be seen in films like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar and Jailer. Her fans will also get to see her presence in Arun Gopy’s Bandra.

