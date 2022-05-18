Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela dance the ghoomar at Cannes

Actors Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and Urvashi Rautela danced the ghoomar at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, videos of which went viral on social media.

They were present for the inauguration of the Indian pavilion on the second day of the fest.

Singer Mame Khan, who is part of the Indian contingent, also delivered a rendition of a popular Rajasthani folk tune. Deepika, who played Rani Padmaavati in Padmaavat, led the other actors in the dance.

Deepika, who had made waves on social media with her ensembles for the jury members’ dinner and the first day of the film fest, had opted for a black outfit this time, as did Urvashi. Meanwhile, Tamannaah went for a yellow dress and Pooja a white one. All four grooved to the beat amid applause from other members of the contingent and the media.

Deepika is part of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury at the gala that commenced on May 17. “We have a long way to go as a country. I feel really proud as an Indian to represent the country but when we look back at the 75 years of Cannes there are a handful of Indian films or actors or talent that has been able to make it. I feel collectively as a nation we have the talent, ability and we just need conviction. There will come a day, I truly believe, where India won’t have to be at Cannes, Cannes will be in India (sic),” she said after the inauguration ceremony of the India Pavilion.

Deepika also thanked music composer AR Rahman and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for representing India globally with their exemplary work and said, “India is on the cusp of greatness. It’s just the beginning... I want to thank Rahman sir and Shekhar sir for putting India on the global map and creating a path for all of us to be here today (sic).”

The India Pavilion was introduced on Wednesday at Cannes Film Market by Minister for I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, with music maestro AR Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, and actors R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others, present.

India is also the country of honour at the 2022 Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market).

