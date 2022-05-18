Cannes 2022: AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan were all smiles, while R Madhavan looked dapper on the red carpet

Oscar winning-composer A.R. Rahman shared a picture posing with superstar Kamal Haasan, who is also attending the festivities at the French riviera.



Rahman, whose directorial debut movie 'Le Musk' premiered at the grand festival, took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Haasan, who is launching the trailer of his film 'Vikram' at the festival.



In the picture, Rahman and Kamal looked dapper. The music composer went classic in a black suit paired with glasses while Kamal chose a printed coat. The two look into the camera and smile.



Their picture currently has 1,62,329 likes on the photo-sharing website. As Rahman posted the picture, fans couldn't stop their excitement after seeing the two share the frame.



One wrote: "ThalaivARR & Aandavar"



A user called the two "legends".



"Waiting for this combo to happen soon, said another.



A fan commented: "Two legends single frame. Wish Rehman sir will do composition for his next film.. Love your duo."

Actor R. Madhavan looked dapper as he wore a classic black suit by renowned celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra for his appearance at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.



Madhavan is attending the event as his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.



For the red carpet, Madhavan chose a tux with sequins at the collar paired with a classic crisp white shirt and bow tie. He completed his look with sunglasses.



Madhavan shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Only @manishmalhotra05 Can make an already special and memorable day even more special. Thank you for making me feel so good about myself. My confidence soared because of you guys. Thank you @manishmalhotraworld. Styled by - @priyanjalirajlaxmisingh."



'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, an aerospace engineer who worked for the Indian Space Research Organisation.



It will have its world premiere at the Palais des Festivals of the market screening on May 19.

