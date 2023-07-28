By Hand from the Heart pop-up to be held in Chennai

By Hand from the Heart Makers’ Market is back in the city this weekend with new product categories and experiences. The popular makers’ market well known for spotlighting homegrown brands featuring products ranging from décor, fashion, and publishing to arts and crafts and even musical instruments

and condiments, among others, is bringing a mélange of unique products from all over the country.

Curated by Deepa Sekar and Kshiti Davey, the event is going to be a treat for shoppers. “It is going to be a pleasant mix as always. It is happening in July because this is a pre-festive event. So, this is more than just shopping. Our customers are people who shop not just for the festive season. They are mindful of what they shop for. They come for the experience. A lot of conversations happen and shopping too,” says Deepa.

By Hand from the Heart is known for introducing something new every season and this edition is not going to be any different. “For instance, Vaibhavam, a home furnishing store, is launching with us. Similarly, Maison Indulgence is launching their dessert café in the city, and they are debuting with us,” explains Deepa.

You will find many local players as well as brands from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhuj, Gurugram, Dehradun, among other places. “We not only promote local brands but also bring people from other parts of India because group dynamics is very important for local players. We have a reputation, which is not just local but pan India. It’s a whole new experience that we present for the shopper and we are not predictable,” says Deepa.

And this edition too, they are presenting an interesting mix of exhibitors like board game designers, independent writers, and have even introduced design education as one of the categories. Since it is a weekend, there is a phenomenal line-up of food too. There are many cafés onboard as well like Tukaway, Beachville Coffee Roasters and AkiMi’s Gourmet.

“It is very community driven. Every year, the format remains the same. But when we throw in something new, it changes the whole format, and becomes something exciting. This year also, there are a lot of surprises in store,” adds Deepa.

On July 29 and 30.

From 10 am to 8 pm.

At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

