Jisora launches Garden Party collection

The pandemic not only forced us to swap the outdoors for the indoors, but also required many of us to work from home. Since we no longer had places to go, getting dressed for the day started looking a lot different. Loungewear was the one category to see a rise in demand. And even now the demand continues.

Cashing in on it is Jaipur-based brand, Jisora, with their sleepwear, loungewear, and resort wear collections in pure cotton fabric that can be worn on any occasion.

With their latest collection — Garden Party — the brand is redefining the loungewear section. The captivating collection is an embodiment of outdoor happiness, offering a delightful array of day-to-day wear that seamlessly transitions from shopping excursions to movie nights, and elegant brunches.

Available in sizes ranging from XS to 6XL, these fashionable ensembles offer a perfect blend of style and comfort.

Jisora's Garden Party collection

Mehul Sethi, one of the co-founders of Jisora, tells us that the vision for the brand is to create clothes that redefine what comfort means to people, studded with tonalities of sophistication and adventure. “Everybody believes that nothing can replace the pencil skirt or shirt for the most appropriate and professional office look. But we can proudly confirm that we have changed the fashion statement. We have a lot of options that are perfect for your office meetings and your evening night out. We launch on an average of 40-50 new designs every month,” says Mehul.

Their designs are a mix of home and office wear. The prints featured in this collection are an enchanting blend of happiness and summery vibes, painting a vibrant canvas reminiscent of blooming gardens and sun-kissed days. “With springtime in mind, our Garden Party collection embraces the refreshing change of seasons, allowing you to embrace the joyous spirit of nature while remaining effortlessly chic,” says Mehul.

Each garment in the collection is thoughtfully tailored to provide both style and comfort, ensuring that you can navigate your day with ease and grace.

The colour palette is bright, and happy, with pastel hues that radiate positivity and exude a cheerful vibe. “Imagine being immersed in a sea of vibrant colours, with shades ranging from lively yellows and vivid pinks to serene blues and gentle pastels. Each hue has been chosen to capture the essence of the season, adding a touch of freshness and joy to your wardrobe. Unlike traditional loungewear, our Garden Party collection embraces the spirit of springtime and invites you to venture beyond the comfort of your home,” she adds.

Rs 1,499 onwards.

Available online.

