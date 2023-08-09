Home Fashion New launches

Bengaluru-based bijoutier CKC's new collection is for your furry friends!

Through its carefully crafted pieces, this collection celebrates the love and joy that dogs bring into our lives 

Perhaps friendship is the only relationship that can grow between any two individuals - be it between two strangers meeting on a journey or between you and your furry companion. In fact, only pet parents can understand how unique and irreplaceable the deep emotional connection between them and their pets is.

As a homage to this bond, Bengaluru-based jewellery brand C Krishniah Chetty has launched their new edit titled #BowWOWBling Collection

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Through its carefully crafted pieces, this collection not only celebrates the love and joy that dogs bring into our lives but also serves as a reminder of the cherished moments we have shared with them. The passion and love invested in the design of each piece speak volumes about the significance of this companionship. 

