Bengaluru-based bijoutier CKC's new collection is for your furry friends!

Perhaps friendship is the only relationship that can grow between any two individuals - be it between two strangers meeting on a journey or between you and your furry companion. In fact, only pet parents can understand how unique and irreplaceable the deep emotional connection between them and their pets is.

As a homage to this bond, Bengaluru-based jewellery brand C Krishniah Chetty has launched their new edit titled #BowWOWBling Collection.

Through its carefully crafted pieces, this collection not only celebrates the love and joy that dogs bring into our lives but also serves as a reminder of the cherished moments we have shared with them. The passion and love invested in the design of each piece speak volumes about the significance of this companionship.



