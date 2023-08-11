Diadem, the bridal gown shop, launches yet another exclusive store in Chennai

Diadem, the city’s largest bridal gown shop, has launched yet another exclusive store, ahead of the festive season with robotic mannequins to make your wedding shopping hassle-free.

Shiny Ashwin, founder and CEO of Diadem, speaks about the highlights of the new store, and the latest Fall 2023 collection — Enchanted Garden.

“Our brand is 11 years old and we have grown from a small 150 sq ft store to where we are now because of our unique products and customer service. While our collection is always exclusive, with pristine details on every garment, what makes the new store standout is the robotic mannequins and the exclusive kids’ play area,” says the founder.

Elaborating on the robotic mannequin, which is apparently the first-of-its-kind in the city, Shiny says, “It has a shape-changing mechatronic system that is designed to mimic human body shapes. We use it for customisation and sales of clothes. How a dress can look on various human bodies can be visualised by putting clothes on a robotic mannequin and driving it to mimic various human movements.”

On display at the store is their latest Fall 2023 collection featuring ready-to-wear bridal and party wear gowns, lehengas, silk saris, designer saris, Indo Western salwar suits, draped saris and more. “The theme of our Fall 2023 collection is Enchanted Garden, and has floral prints, prominent floral embroidery, and butterflies as the motifs,” she explains.

Diadem’s new store at T Nagar

Mannequins sporting the new collection at the store

Shiny Ashwin

Diadem and its quintessential collections have never failed to wow us. To cater to the modern brides, they have stocked pure Kanchipuram silk saris with gold tissue and interwoven vibrant flowers and birds. The party-wear gowns in bright hues of greens, pinks, and deep purples are embellished with 3D embroidered flowers. They also have lehengas and Indo Western gowns for sangeet and reception, and trendy crop tops for teenage girls.

Shiny tells us that being a woman has given her the added advantage of understanding and keeping up with the emerging mindset of millennials and Gen Z clients. “We have stylists at the store to help brides make the right choice according to their body shape, and skin colour,” she says.

Modern brides look up to Bollywood and Hollywood stars for style inspiration. And Shiny’s advice for brides trying on gowns, or looking at designs for the first time is to have an open mind and plan well in advance to try out as many fits to get the right fit that suits them.

“We do the manufacturing to minimise the cost at every level. We have our own weavers for silk saris, and factories to make all ready-to-wear dresses. Hence, our prices are highly competitive,” she signs off.

Rs 10,000 onwards.

At Diadem store,

GN Chetty Road, T Nagar.

Also available online.

