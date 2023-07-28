From watching Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to attending a Mughlai food fest; here are the must-do things in Chennai

Musical getaway

July 29 | Panaiyur

It's time to celebrate, for Chennai's first Indie Alt Music Festival 'Madras On Music' is here. An exciting line-up of global independent artists including Oorka, Yogi B, Natchatra, Anthony Dasan, Sean Roldan, Stephen Zechariah, Kaber Vasuki, Siennor, DJ Uri and Paper Queen, and Paal Dabba among others will perform at the four-hour-long event.

INR 699. On till July 30. 5 pm. At Adityaram Palace.

70 minutes of fun

July 30 | RA Puram

The Grin Club is hosting a musical stand-up comedy night titled Rohit Swain Live Comedy, a solo comedy show by the Hyderabad-based comedian who is known for his solo Bloody Swain. Rohit has over five million views on his stand-up comedy videos on YouTube and is sure to leave you in splits at the show scheduled to be held in the city.

INR 399 onwards. 6 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures.

Food attack!

July 28 | Mahabalipuram

The chefs At Four Points, headed by chef Murthy, will present you a special treat, should you wish to indulge in succulent meat and tasty seafood or vegetarian choices, all doused with special homemade sauces. Titled BBQ Nights the dinner, which will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, will include dishes such as Summer Chicken, Chermoula Fish Fillet, Calamari Mahabs Style, Teriyaki Cottage Cheese Skewers, Tofu with Pineapple Skewers and more.

INR 300 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At Nectar, Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center.

Royal feast

July 28 | Sholinganallur

At Vivanta Chennai, food lovers will get the choice to feast on Mughal dishes, for a Mughlai Food Fest is being hosted at Mynt, the 24-hour coffee shop. Chef Santosh Kumar from Tajview, Agra and Executive Chef of Vivanta Chennai, Jaffar Ali have curated the menu that includes dishes such as Mewa Lassi, Dum Ka Murg, Mughlai Mutton Stew, Dal Jhankar, Gosht Dum Biryani, Chicken and Lamb Curry and more.

INR 1,500++ per person. On till July 30. Lunch and Dinner.

Art experience

July 28 | Thousand Lights

Choreographer Preethi Athreya presents her ongoing performance research based on her recent work Inheritage which traces a relationship with objects inherited, passed on or lost. Through text, movement and sound, Preethi's performance will embody critical questions of our attachment to our belongings. A three-day workshop will also be conducted for theatre artists, sound and visual artists on objects.

Workshop on till July 30. Entry by registration. 7 pm. At Goethe-Institut Chennai.

Binge shopping

July 28 | Thiruvanmiyur

The Indian Art Collective (fifth edition) is a one-stop destination for all things, right from exquisite handmade silver to gemstone jewellery to handpainted home décor to hand-woven textiles comprising Kanchipuram silk, Crepe and Georgette sarees, Kalamkari, Pochampally and more. Organised by Folklore Artisans the fair sees participation from 75 craftsmen, while over its duration, five workshops will also be conducted.

Entry free. On till July 30. 10 am to 8.30 pm. At Cerc Campus Exhibition Ground.

Grand in every scale

July 28 | PVR

Releasing in cinemas this weekend is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar. The film which casts Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, along with Anjali Anand, Dharmendra Singh, Garima Agarwal, Guru Saran Tiwari, Jaya Bachchan, Jhumma Mitra and many others, is about the power of love and the complexities of relationships. It also celebrates the beauty of families whether they are perfect or imperfect. In theatres.

Wanna laugh?

July 30 | Anna Nagar

Get the chance to watch the finest comedians from Chennai perform live at the Madras Comedy Show presented by the Madras Comedy Circuit and Blind Chemistry. Visitors will get to watch the comedians perform proven comedy materials at the show that will run for 75 minutes.

INR 150. 4 pm. At Blind Chemistry.