From watching Mission Impossible 7 to attending an Attakkalari workshop; here are the must-do things in Chennai this week

Classic flavours & vintage favourites

July 16 | Nungambakkam

Anise, the contemporary all-day-dining restaurant will be hosting a Retro Brunch for people who love the good old days and those who want to savour the dishes from a bygone era. A variety of mouthwatering dishes like Fluffy Pancakes, Juicy Meatloafs, Retro Burger and Fries, Crispy Bacon, Creamy Milkshakes and Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwiches will be on offer.

INR 3,000 (all-inclusive). 12.30-3pm. At Taj Coromandel.

Belting with spiciness

July 19 | Alwarpet

Dakshin Restaurant at the Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park is hosting a Konganadu Food Festival starting today where guests can go on a one-of-a-kind culinary journey. The menu features a range of dishes including Nattu Koli Muringa Elai Rasam, Kollu Rasam, Pirandai Vadai, Kezhvaragu Paniyaram, Kalan Melagu Piratal, Chinthamani Chicken, Nilgiri Mutton Chukka, Nathily Meen Fry, Paruppu Urundai Kolambu, Pacha Mocha Urulai Masala, Kuchi Kizhangu Avial, Manathakkali Vathal Kolambu, Kongunadu Style Yeral Masala, Chattiyil Vacha Meen Kolambu, Aathur Kari Kolambu and Pallipalayam Koli Kolambu.

INR 899++. On till July 28. Lunch and Dinner only.

Dance like a God

July 16 | Kodambakkam

Come learn Devarattam, known as the 'dance of gods', a folk dance native to Tamil Nadu under the mentorship of Nellai Manikandan who has 25 years of experience in performing arts. Devarattam is well-known for its 32 intricate and rhythmic steps known as 'adavu' and it helps participants learn how to attain a perfect body balance and also works as a therapy.

INR 750. 10 am to 1 pm. At Idam.

Pull at your heartstrings

July 16 | Royapettah

High On Entertainment has joined hands with Stereophonix to put up a performance called "Rythm of Life" that will make people remember the evening like no other. Come cherish your favourite songs as they are performed in English, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam and vibe along with likeminded people.

INR 299. 6 pm. At The ARTery: Chennai.

Danger beckons

July 14 | PVR

The protagonist Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One where they have to track down a new weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. The film directed by Christopher McQuarrie stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Frederick Schmidt, Greg Tarzan Davis, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Rebecca Ferguson, Rob Delaney, Shea Whigham, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Ving Rhames. In theatres.

Echoes of the body

July 15 | Anna Salai

Attakkalari is hosting an “Open Day With Attakkalari” in collaboration with the British Council, Chennai tomorrow, providing a unique immersive “Contemporary Movement Experience” for participants. This three-hour-long workshop is part of a series of movement workshops that Attakkalari is bringing to cities across the country to provide practical physical experience for those who are interested in movement and somatic practices. Participants will also have an opportunity to register for Attakkalari’s Diploma in Movement Arts & Pedagogy Course.

Entry free. 10 am to 1 pm. At British Council.

Testing the waters

July 20 | Anna Nagar

Evam Standup Tamasha is back with Mic Testing. The stand-up comedy open mic is where comedians and newcomers get the chance to test their new material and jokes on stage for a total of 75 minutes. Come watch new talents get a shot at stardom.

INR 100. 7.30 pm. At The Board Room.