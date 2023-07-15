Mumbai-based NATE08's return to production with Inna Minute boasts feel-good tunes

Azamaan Hoyvoy on vocals, the new house number, Inna Minute by Mumbai-based bassist-producer NATE08 comes packed with feel-good grooves. The soul-funk track aims to evoke a range of emotions like hope, faith and resilience with its lyrics that read, “lack the feeling, lack the faith, I realised but can’t complain.”

Even the video, one that opens with two boys somewhere in their late 20s overlooking a hustling city and jamming to mellow tunes in the backdrop, does justice to the track’s reflective yet laid-back spirit. NATE 08, originally named Nathan Thomas, speaks to us about his latest production, the creative process and what’s in store for him next.

Inna Minute Artrwork

Tell us about the title Inna Minute.

The title Inna Minute captures a laid-back vibe, reflecting the idea of taking things as they come, embracing spontaneity and living in the present moment.

Where did you shoot the video and what was the inspiration behind it?

The video was shot at Azamaan’s house with the help of a very talented friend of ours Keenan Pereira. It’s not really a music video; the idea was to just do a DIY visualizer of sorts.

What are some other themes that appeal to you?

I am drawn to a wide range of themes that resonate with me including self-reflection, introspection, the depth of human emotions, the pursuit of dreams and aspirations and the power of storytelling to name a few.

Tell us a little about your early musical influence, especially about your inclination towards house music.

I started playing gigs professionally as a sessions bass player when I was 14. Growing up in a musical family, I was listening to artistes like the Beatles and then there was a phase when I was listening to punk, rock, hip-hop and other such genres. I started getting into electronic music after playing at Magnetic Fields in 2017. I was exposed to a bunch of new sounds and I was really inspired by it.

What is next for you?

I am working on some more music and put down ideas every day. I also have a few more collaborations in the pipeline for this year.

