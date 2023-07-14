Alaya F is a fashionista in a gorgeous black dress

Alaya F likes to keep it stylish, chic and minimal. We love how the beauty carries herself in all her style statements with absolute grace. We are always excited to see what Alaya wears and precisely how she pulls off every given look with so much ease and simplicity. She is that one actress who keeps it balanced without going overboard with accessories or makeup. Alaya has surprised us all once again.

She gave us some major fashion goals with her latest outfit. The actress shared a series of pictures wearing a gorgeous black dress recently. Indeed, Alaya can make a simple black shade look appealing and glamorous. The strappy halterneck outfit hugged her figure perfectly. Not to miss out on those cutouts on both sides of her midriff that amped up the overall look of her attire. Without any accessories, Alaya finished it off with soft glam makeup and glossy lips. She kept her hair tied in a low ponytail.

Alaya F posing in style (Image source: Instagram)

Seems like Alaya loves romancing with the colour black. Well, this is clearly not the first time she impressed us in a black outfit. Some days ago, she rocked yet another chic black dress and looked gorgeous as ever. That was a stunning strapless black laced sleek gown featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit for that much-needed oomph factor. The outfit from the fashion designer house Alamour came with a figure-hugging detail. It looked super amazing as Alaya wore it. She accessorised herself with dangler earrings. For makeup, the actress used eyeliner, mascara, contoured cheeks and nude lipstick.

Alaya F looks classy as ever in a chic black dress (Image source: Instagram)

On the work front, Alaya F was last seen in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Freddy and U turn. Her upcoming movies include Sri.