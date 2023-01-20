‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ gets a grand trailer launch with Anurag Kashyap, Alaya F, Karan Mehta in attendance

Anurag Kashyap is one director that cuts across age groups with his body of work that often explores relationships. This time, the filmmaker comes with his latest flick Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat which is a take on Gen Z’s modern language of love. The movie had a grand trailer launch in Mumbai with the lead pair Alaya F and Karan Mehta along with Anurag and music director Amit Trivedi in attendance.

Anurag said at the launch, “It was my daughter who kept making me realise how my generation of people think that we know everything and it is our world, whereas in reality, they are the natives and we are the immigrants. This was the core thought I have tried to explore in the movie through my Gen Z protagonists.” He also spoke about his collaboration with Amit, “Amit is a great supporter of what I do and our bond is very organic and free-flowing.”

Anurag Kashyap

Alaya said, “This was supposed to be my debut film. I was auditioning for a couple of films but wasn't getting anything and started having serious doubts about myself, but then I met Anurag Sir and after watching my reel he instantly signed me up for the film. I'm immensely grateful to him for having that faith in me.”

On the topic of the project, Karan said at the event, “It is a dream come true to work with Anurag Sir. I used to make short films and his daughter Aaliyah showed it to Anurag sir and I received a message from him to work on this film.”

“My bond with Anurag is so organic and I have absolute freedom while working with him. He lets everyone be the way they are and that is the joy of working with him,” Amit added.

Alaya F with Karan Mehta at the launch

After Ugly, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is the next film solely written and directed by Anurag. Previously, the director mentioned that the story idea for the film had been ‘brewing’ in his mind for a long time. “I have always liked to explore relationships in the context of big cities, big towns, small towns, and middle-class relationships. I was in conversation with my daughter and by the end of our discussion it hit me that it was important to explore the struggles, and challenges that the GenZ generation undergoes. With that in mind, I set out to write the stories, fun, musical love stories with the help of Shellee and Amit Trivedi. It’s after a long time I have gone back to pen and paper and written a script,” he said.

The film explores how young hearts are set to find love in a world plagued with bias, predatory behaviour and a lack of unwillingness amongst the older generation to understand them.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is slated for a February 3 release.

