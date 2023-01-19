Shaakuntalam‘s 'Mallika Mallika' out now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu defines grace in latest track

The much-awaited mythological film Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has released its first single. Titled Mallika Mallika, the song is composed by Mani Sharma and sung by Ramya Behara. Although there are no film stills in the lyrical video, the images used aptly convey the song's mood.

Written by Chaitanya Prasad, the song is about a woman's longing for her lover. Supposedly, the song's protagonist Shaakuntala battles her loneliness by spending time in the forest with the animals of the forest while she waits for her beloved to come back to her. The song's Tamil and Telugu versions have been made released on YouTube.

Check out the song here:

Meanwhile, Samantha gave fans a treat on Instagram by posting a photo of herself wearing an all-white ensemble with the comment "#Mallika for you." Fans commented with red hearts and fire emoticons as soon as Samantha published it. "You are truly mesmerising," one fan commented. "Undoubtedly your the queen of this era," commented another.

Directed by Gunashekar (who is known for directing films like Rudramadevi and Okkadu), Shaakuntalam is based on the century-old play of Kalidasa. It is about the romance between Shaakunthala and King Dhushayantha. The film also stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Gauthami, Ananya Nagalla, and Aditi Balan, in addition to Samantha Ruth Prahu.

