150 days to Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, director Om Raut announces release date

The release of the much-awaited mythological film Adipurush, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon in key roles, has been announced in a new post by director Om Raut. The original January release date had been changed to June 16. Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the film with Saif as Ravana and Kriti Sanon portraying Sita.

Taking to Twitter, Om Raut wrote, "We are always delighted to impart the virtue of Lord Ram || The world will witness India’s timeless epic in 150 days! #150DaysToAdipurush #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023 in 3D."

Adipurush's October teaser drew a lot of criticism for its subpar VFX. Later, the producers revealed that they had shifted the film's premiere from January 2023 to June 2023 because they wanted to provide spectators with a "full visual" experience and thus required more time to complete the project.

The statement from Om read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going."

Raut spoke candidly about the negative feedback the teaser of the film had received during its special screening, claiming that the film was "meant for the big screen". He remarked, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium — the big screen.”

