Anurag Kashyap posts picture with his ex-wives, Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin, calling them his ‘two pillars’

Bollywood director, Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram on August 16 to post a picture of him with his ex-wives, Aarti Bajaj and and Kalki Koechlin. The director called them his "two pillars" in the post. His daughter Aaliyah Kashyap responded to the picture, writing, “Iconic.”

Aarti Bajaj is a film editor who was married to Anurag from 2003 to 2009. On the other hand, actress and author, Kalki, who made her Bollywood debut with Anurag’s 2009 film, Dev D, married him in 2011. The couple separated in 2013 and finally divorced in 2015.

Reports state that the director had a Sunday brunch with Aarti, who is also the editor of his upcoming film, Dobaaraa. Aarti has been associated with her ex-husband since the time he made his first film -- the short thriller Last Train to Mahakali for Star Plus in 1999. Among the many projects the two have worked on together, Netflix's tv-series Sacred Games is the most notable recent collaboration. Kalki most recently worked with Kashyap for the second season of Sacred Games.

Reports said that Kalki and her Israeli boyfriend, Guy Hershberg had a daughter in 2020 whom they named Sappho. Kalki has recounted her experience of being pregnant and then becoming a first-time parent in her book, The Elephant in the Womb.

Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his mystery thriller film, Dobaaraa, which will hit the silver screen on August 19, 2022. The film is a remake of the Spanish film Mirage and stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, along with Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat.

Actress Kubbra Sait who worked with Anurag for Sacred Games took to social media, giving her review for the film. “Dobaaraa is a mad mad maddddd film. It’s crazy & it drew me into 1996, in the moment… jolted me into 2021… and blew me away with a gripping storyline and the performances. A film that kept me on the edge of my seat till the last moment (sic),” the actress tweeted.

