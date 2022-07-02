Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’ headed to Fantasia Montreal film festival

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu will be screened at the Fantasia Montreal film festival which will be held from July 14 to August 3 (2022).

Fantasia Montreal will be celebrating its 26th anniversary in Montreal this year with its Frontiers International Co-Production Market, which is being held on July 21-24. An array of Korean, Spanish and Japanese films will also be screened at the festival.

Fantasia International film festival is a cinema festival based in Montreal. It was founded in 1996. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was the opening film for the last edition of the festival.

Dobaaraa was recently showed as the opening film in the London Indian Film Festival 2022. Sources state that the film was appreciated by a global audience at the festival. The screening was attended by the team of the film which consisted of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and Parul Gulati.

Dobaaraa is a mystery-thriller film which is said to be the remake of 2018 Spanish film Mirage. It will be released in theatres on August 19, 2022. The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Cult Movies, a new wing of Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena.

Recently, Anurag had talked to media sources at the British Film Institue (BFI) screening of the film about the atmosphere of filmmaking in Bollywood. He said that the industry fears making anything remotely political or religious.

“I like long-form storytelling, and I’ve been working on lots of stuff but we’re also dealing with a kind of atmosphere where one is very restricted in the kind of drama that you can do. At the moment, we can’t do anything that is remotely political, or remotely religious. Those are big nos. Right now, we’re very fragile, we’re very easily offended. So, for creators in India, it’s a great time to create long-form storytelling and new experimental stuff, but at the same time, we are walking a very thin line, (sic)” he was quoted as saying by media sources.

Anurag’s last directional venture was Choked starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Matthew. It was released on Netflix in 2020. On the workfront, Taapsee will also be seen this year in the film Shabaash Mithu. She plays the role of the former captain of Indian women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj, in the film, which will be released on July 15, 2022.

