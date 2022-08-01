Dobaaaraa trailer: Taapsee Pannu returns with a mystery thriller that will have you on the edge of your seats

The trailer for the Taapsee Pannu-starrer, Dobaaraa was released on July 27 and is touted to be a spooky crime thriller. The trailer’s thrilling narrative keeps the viewer on the edge of the seat as they bear witness to a storm of events that bring a life-altering experience for Taapsee, who plays the lead character Antara, a woman who saves the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed death during a thunderstorm that happened 25 years ago!

The plot has garnered praise from across the globe and is also set for a curtain raiser at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which will take place between August 12 and August 30. The actress took to Instagram to share the trailer on July 27 and wrote, “Waqt ko thoda waqt do, wo sab badal dega. Sab kuch. This storm brings a life-altering experience for Antara (literally).” The movie is expected to have a cut-throat cliffhanger with a time travel plot that will leave you wanting more.

Watch the trailer here:

For the unversed, the film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish mystery-drama Mirage that received acclaim and became a blockbuster. With this project, Taapsee will be returning back to the crime thriller genre in another adrenaline-pumping role after delivering promising performances in Badla, Pink, and Thappad. The film will be directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta R Kapoor’s Cult Movies.

Dobaaraa is set for an August 19 release in theatres.