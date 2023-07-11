HIi Life Chennai is back with 150 exhibitors!  

Hi Life Chennai will transform the city’s fashion scene with the latest designer collections from across the country. It brings a trendsetting range of designer wear, jewellery, wedding fashion, accessories, luxury, home decor, furnishing concepts, gifting ideas, artifacts and avant garde art from across India. Aby Dominic, MD & CEO, Hi Life says, “We have always been a step ahead when it comes to fashion and foresee upcoming trends and bring fashion lovers a diverse collection of haute couture that embodies the spirit of today’s woman — chic and sophisticated, yet in touch with her roots. Our success lies in the fact that we are connected with our customers and understand their aspirations. With over 150 designers showcasing their work, we make sure every visitor feels pampered.”

Hi Life is a signature fashion, wedding, lifestyle and luxury exhibitions company that conducts over 140+ exhibitions a year across India and overseas. Each one is carefully curated by the team to cater to the fine tastes of the high-end clientele who are well-travelled and exposed to the best of luxury, fashion and lifestyle from across the globe. Every exhibition is an exclusive experience in a luxurious ambience where visitors can shop and also enjoy the vibrant, upbeat atmosphere.

A toast to high fashion!

Hi Life Chennai lets fashion lovers explore and experiment with exciting designer wear that comes with innovative cuts and styles! This space will be the catalyst for striking fashion moments as celebrities and stars are expected to visit and add to the glamour. Red carpet looks to occasion wear, ethnic wear to fusion wear, path breaking fashion to entice every fashion lover is here. Whether one opts for a classic sari or a stunning fusion piece that she can carry off with aplomb, this is the ultimate fashion destination.

Wedding and occasion wear

Creative designers from across India will display their bridal trousseau at Hi Life Chennai. Crafted on luxe fabrics, these add diversity and excitement to every bride’s wardrobe. These can be matched with bridal jewellery and other accessories to complete the look.

Here are the list of some key exhibitors:

Signature Line – Mumbai

The Creative Hub – Delhi

Prerna Kanodia – Mumbai

Begum’s Chikankari – Mumbai

Lekha SInghi – Hyderabad

Fashion Vashion by Arti Modi

Cute Cottons – Bangalore

Kadhuwa Banaras by Abhilasha – Banaras

Adan by Rizwana – Mumbai

The Anaya Collections – Mumbai

Date: July 14 & 15, 2023

Venue: Hyatt Regency, Anna Salai, Chennai