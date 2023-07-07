From watching Indiana Jones 5 to eating comfort food; here are the must-do things to do in Chennai this week

A still from Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny

Tea-totaller

July 10 | Nungambakkam

Tea lovers, it is time to pour yourselves another cup of tea as The Tea Lounge invites you lot to discover the invigorating world of Tisanes and Herbal Tea. Chef recommends comprise the Herbal Tea Sampler Set, Herbal Infusions for relaxation, Energizing Tisanes for a boost and Detoxifying Herbal Blends.

INR 495++. On till July 31. 10 am to 9 pm. At Taj Coromandel.

Greats of Indian cuisine

July 8 | Mahabalipuram

The team of chefs at The Reef has curated a delectable menu for the Sunday Brunch, an upcoming culinary fest that will be featuring cuisines from all four corners of India. The dishes on offer this weekend will be from South India like Mylapore Vatha Kuzhambhu, Mutton Kola Urundai, Vazhaithandu Soup, Elaneer Payasam and more.

INR 2,499++. Weekends only. On till July 23. 1-4 pm. At Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.

Drain your wallet

July 7 | Nungambakkam

The ‘End of Season’ sale from Evoluzione is taking place in the city until the middle of next week. The collection on sale will include easy daywear to wedding wear from labels such as Eleven Brothers, Linen Bloom, Sahil Aneja, Niti Bothra, Niharika Kamani, Anushree Reddy, Aakaar, and Vaayu.

INR 6,000 onwards. On till July 12. Week Days - 10.30 am to 7.30 pm, Sunday - 12-6 pm.

Positive provocation

July 8 | Alwarpet

Come watch Anirban Dasgupta perform his latest special 'Polite Provocation' in the city. The lad is fresh off of making an appearance at the Just For Laughs Montreal New Faces (the first Indian comedian on the show) and Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala. You will be amazed by the comedian's wit and comic timing.

INR 499. XX pm. At Medai - The Stage.

Friendly, neighbourhood comedians

July 8 | Adyar

Madras Comedy circuit presents 'Guna Sai Live', a Tamil stand-up comedy show where Guna Kannan and Sai Anand will perform on stage for half an hour each. The city-based comics are bound to tickle your funny bone, so be sure to watch them perform live.

INR 200. 5 pm onwards. At Backyard: Chennai.

Comfort food to savour

July 7 | Alwarpet

The chefs at Cappuccino have curated a Small Plates menu that incorporates the best seasonal, local ingredients with internationally inspired recipes. The menu includes Pindi Chole with Amritsari Kulcha, Baba Ghanoush, Pita and Lavash, Feta Cheese and Fattoush Grilled Polenta and Mushroom Ragout, Panang Veg Curry with Idiyappam, Lamb Krapow with Five Spice Jasmine Rice, Mexican Rice with Katsu Chicken, Beef Rendang with Malabar Parotta, Butter Chicken and Appam.

INR 849++. On till July 16. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

When destiny beckons

July 7 | PVR

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth instalment of the iconic franchise Indiana Jones will see Harrison Ford return as the legendary hero archaeologist. Starring along are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys Davies, Mads Mikkelsen, Mark Killeen, Nasser Memarzia, among others, while the flick has been directed by James Mangold.

In theatres.

Wardrobe overhaul

July 8 | Velachery

Phoenix Marketcity will host the Luxury Shopping Festival 2023 in town at the mall's luxury arena Palladium. Actor Esha Deol will be the celebrity chief guest who will kich things off. Brands like Canali, Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Boss, Dune, Superdry, Armani Exchange and more will have their product range on sale at the shopping festival and will also offer sizeable discounts.

Entry free. On till July 23. 5.30 pm onwards.