From watching Maamannan to enjoying DJ night; here are somethings to do in Chennai this week

Rise like a phoenix

June 30 | PVR

Maamannan, a political drama, is a Tamil movie starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh in prominent roles. The film, only the third flick from director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan fame, also casts Paul Michael and Raveena Ravi, while the music has been composed by A R Rahman. Udhayanidhi Stalin is also the producer of the film. In theatres.

Never-ending celebration

June 30 | MRC Nagar

Relish an exquisite array of mango-inspired delights at the celebration of the king of fruits titled 'Mango Mania' held at the Cake Shop. The delicacies on offer include several varieties of cakes, such as Mango Misu, Mango Cheesecake, Fresh Mango Gateau and Devil Sponge, pastries, chocolates and pralines, macaroons, chocolate bars and cupcakes.

INR 60++ onwards. On till June 30. At The Leela Palace.

Slice of Nawab cuisine

June 30 | Taramani

Once a favourite of Nawabs, kebabs have today become every gourmet’s favourite, while grills have become the staple of meat lovers! At Match Point, the team of chefs have created a platter containing BBQ Chicken Wings, Nutri Mutton Seekh and Peshawari Mahin Tikka; Tuksi Khilli Phool/Grilled Mushroom, Peshawari Paneer Seekh and Grill Summer Fruits.

INR 1,800++ with mocktails. 7.30-10 pm. At Taj Wellington Mews.

Groove all night

July 1 | Nungambakkam

Come shake a leg at the event organised by AM Productions titled 'Untamed Saturday', where DJ Zulfi Syed will be entertaining the crowd. The programme will run for five hours and expect to hear some latest beats for you and your partner to flex and party.

INR 799. 7 pm. Entry for 21 and above. At Lord of the Drinks, Chennai.

Comedy riot

July 9 | Alwarpet

Comedian Mayandi who proudly addresses himself as Little Princess' Dad, will be in town for his new one-hour comedy special titled 'SuperMayan - Parent Edition'. At the show, he will crack jokes about many things, including the modern LKG syllabus and technologies(?!) used in the babysitter and house help hiring process. He will also touch upon the atrocities a 'super cool' dad faces at home.

INR 399. 3 pm. At Medai-The Stage.

Who's uncool now eh!

June 30 | Mylapore

Stand-up comedian Ashwin Srinivas will be cracking jokes for 90 minutes straight at the show named 'Ashwin Srinivas Live' to be held today in the city. Ashwin's witty, honest and sometimes offensive comedy is a counterpunch to the world that considers him uncool.

INR 249. 8 pm. At The Board Room, Chennai.

Finger licking good

June 30 | Mylapore

Enjoy the many flavours of Kongu Naadu as a team of chefs in Malgudi have a curated a menu that covers cuisines from western Tamil Nadu, eastern Kerala and southeastern Karnataka. The dishes on offer include Salavai Kozhambu, Pollachi Elaneer Payasam, Vazhai Elai Halwa, Chinthamani Chicken, Pallipalayam Chicken Kari, Kola Urundai, Kari Varuval, among others.

INR 375 onwards. On till July 16. At Savera Hotel.

Shop your heart!

July 1 | Royapettah

Looking to replace clothing in your wardrobe with brand-new edits or are you trying to add new designs to your collection? The 79th edition of the Pehnava Exhibition is taking place in town as an one-day pop-up where designer brans from Chennai, Coimbatore, Goa, Varanasi, Noida, Mumbai, among other places will showcase their products. Further, exclusive products like home decor, a first at Pehnava, will also be on sale apart from jewellery, accessories and more.

INR 799 to 15,000. 11 am to 8 pm. At the Folly Hall, Amethyst Chennai.