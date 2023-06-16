From watching Por Thozhil to getting fit; here are some things to do in Chennai this week

Piece of art

June 16 | Teynampet

Vimonisha and Modigold, helmed by mother-daughter duos, will be bringing their latest collections to Chennai. This season the brands have come together to launch Modigold's latest 'Tasveer Collection' which will showcase a range of necklaces, chokers, patrihaars, long earrings, studs, bracelets together with bridal wear and accessories.

INR 50,000. On till June 17. 11 am to 8 pm At Hyatt Regency.

Dial up your fitness

June 16 | Adyar

The Fitkits bootcamp is back. Set to run for 10 days, the high intensity interval training programme is for people of all ages, including senior citizens. There will be one session a day wherein fitness enthusiasts can lose up to 500 calories a session and each can accommodate up to 40 persons.

INR 2,500 for workout and INR 7,500 for workout and three meals a day. On till June 25. 6 am to 7 am. At Fitkits Adyar.



Time to catch a killer!

June 16 | INOX

Watch Por Thozhil in which an academically bright, but faint-hearted cop needs to overcome his fears in order to solve a string of murders and nab the culprit, all the while working alongside a hostile and a reclusive senior cop. The film stars Ashok Selvan, R Sarathkumar and Nikhila Vimal.

In theatres.

From USA with love

June 16 | Velachery

American singer Selena Gomez-owned 'Rare Beauty' cosmetics brand has arrived in India. The vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand that has products made to feel good in without hiding what makes you unique is available online. The products will also be available at all Sephora stores across the nation.

INR 2,500 onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity.



Bag it

June 16 | Royapettah

The Amethyst Annual Discount Sale is back! The sale features co-ords, kurtas, kurta sets, saris, dresses, tops, stoles, clutches and more from labels like Eka, Yavi, Soham Dave, Translate, Vaayu, Payal Pratap, Tulsi, Shades of India, Abraham & Thakore, Tilla, 11.11, Sunita Shanker, Anupamaa Dayal, Hidden Harmony, Kokomo and many more.

On till June 22. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.



The homecoming

June 16 | Guindy

Dhanraj Manogaran is back as The Flying Elephant’s new head chef after his stint at Hyatt Centric Goa. He has created a brand-new promotional menu where modern meets local in Indian, Indonesian, Italian,

Mediterranean, Spanish and Turkish cuisines. The themed Sunday brunches will also carry his specials

throughout the month.

INR 700++. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Park Hyatt Chennai.

Paisa vasool

June 17 | Kodambakkam

'Comicstaan Tamil' fame Annamalai Lakshmanan will be performing this Saturday to a crowd that will get to laugh their heads off. Come see him deliver his Tanglish

jokes in the 75-minute gig titled 'AnnaMala Vandhuttaan Da!!!'. This StandUp comedy show would be the perfect weekend stress-buster for you and your family. INR 200

onwards. 4.45 pm. At IDAM.

LOL

June 17 | Alwarpet

Comedy Killaadees aims to bring comedy of the highest order that will be delivered in Tanglish. Some of the best in the business, like Jagan, Yogi, Petti Guru, Soda,

Faiyaaz and Selva will be performing.

INR 299 onwards. 4 pm. At Medai.

Savour every bite

June 16 | OMR

An Andhra Food Fest is happening in town. Some of the delicacies at the festival include Pacchi Royyalu Gongura, Chukka Koora Mamsam, Konaseema Chepala Pulusu, Gummadikaya Pulusu, Kanda Palakoora Vamu and West Godavari Boondi Koora.

Lunch and dinner. INR 1,599++. On till June 25. At Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway.