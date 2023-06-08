From watching Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to munching on Mexican food; here are the top things to do in Chennai this week

The Transformers are back

June 9 | SPI Palazzo

Moviegoers around the world, get ready to be capitvated by the latest picture from the Transformers saga -- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The audiences will be taken on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and the Maximals. Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the film stars Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen, Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Domenic Di Rosa, Luna Lauren Velez, Jimmy Caspeur among others. In theatres.

Ladle up!

June 10 | Velacheri

Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be in town to deliver a cooking masterclass to culinary enthusiasts in mastering a variety of innovative culinary methods, including fusion cooking. Sanjeev is known for his cookery show ‘Khana Khazana’ and his food channel 'FoodFood'. Chennaiites can avail of the chance to learn from one of the leading chefs for a memorable fusion cooking session. Entry free. 4 - 6 pm. At Central Atrium, Phoenix MarketCity.



All hail the king

June 11 | Guduvanchery

Relive your childhood at the Great Mango Festival organised by Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism. There will be a range of activities to suit all ages, while a meal dominated by the king of fruits will also be served on a table that is over 100-feet-long. INR 1,899. On till June 25. 6 am to noon. At Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms.



Keeping it clean

June 11 | Adyar

Stand-up comedians Prakash and Sundar, among the newest comedians in town, are here to bring fresh jokes in a style unique to theirs. The topics would range from marital struggles to parental struggles, which the duo have experienced over the recent years. Get ready to witness family-friendly and clean comedy. INR 150. 5 pm. At Backyard, Chennai.



Language unspoken

June 11 | Kodambakkam

Learn the basic signs and communication techniques from an experienced sign language expert should you wish to develop new skills and gain a deeper understanding of sign language. More concepts will also be taught for those looking to expand their knowledge. INR 750. 10 am - 1 pm. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.



Mexican fiesta

June 9 | Alwarpet

Gather your amigos for a feast, as there is a new menu at Cappuccino present in Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park! There will be tacos for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians and all tacos are served with salsa de pimentos, sour cream and mesclun salad. As for nachos, there will also be a choice of veg and non-veg mains. So, get ready to dig in. INR 699++. On till June 14. 12.30 - 11 pm.



Crafts and chikankari

June 9 | Thiruvanmiyur

India has a vast variety of crafts and handlooms thanks to its diverse history, culture and religion. The Indian Artisan Bazaar organised by Grand Flea Market is holding an Exhibition Cum Sale in the city, where one can find a variety of Rajasthan handicraft and handlooms, blue paving from Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow seikan carving and chikhankari, kalamkari sarees and fabrics, Manipuri pottery, Jodhpuri putis and more. Entry free. On till June 10. 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. At CERC Campus Exhibition Ground.

Shining a spotlight

June 9 | Alwarpet

Get a proper taste of stand-up, poetry, music and more at Medai's 'Open Mic' event that will be held for budding artistes looking to get a break. The one-hour event will present a rare chance for audiences to see and support talents before they hit their prime. INR 100. On till September 13. 8 - 9 pm. At Medai - The Stage.