From open mic comedy shows to beach party; here are some things to do in Chennai this week

Buon appetito

May 26 | OMR

From rich, creamy pasta dishes to the flavourful and crispy thin crust pizza, revel in the Italian cuisine developed by a team of chefs at Café-G who would prepare dishes such as Calzone Pinwheels, Ricotta Arancini, Classic Seafood Bisque, Chicken Involtini, Lamb Moussaka and more, including desserts like Classical Tiramisu. The meal will be served with wine and accompanied with Italian breads.

INR 1599++ per person. On till May 28. 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At the Holiday Inn Chennai.

Also read: From Fast X to a tribute to Metallica, here are THE things to do in Chennai this week

Open mic

June 1 | Anna Nagar

Evam Stand-up Tamasha is back with Mic Testing, the stand-up comedy open mic. The Thursday-only event will be held until the middle of June, with provisions to extend it further. As part of the open mic event, Evam Stand-up Tamasha will be partnering with The Hysterical, Chennai's all-women comedy improv group for an female-only stand-up special which is scheduled for June 15.

INR 50. On till June 15. 7.30 pm. At The Board Room.

In splits

May 27 | RA Puram

Get ready to laugh ear to ear as the one hour comedy special from comedian Mayandi, who dearly calls himself (Little Princess' Dad), will see him crack jokes about the cutting-edge technologies used in the process of hiring house help and a babysitter. He will also be touching upon topics like the modern LKG syllabus and other atrocities faced at home by a "Super Cool" dad in his Supermayan - Parent Edition show.

INR 299. 7 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures.

Common connections

May 26 | Alwarpet

Anvaya - Chaturam is a Bharathanatyam performance couple with an oration that aims to bring forth the common connections that bind Bharatanatyam, kolam, temple architecture and philosophy and explores the beauty of Indian arts. Ideated and developed by Bharathanatyam artist Ramaa Venugopalan from Bangalore, the event will be held in joint collaboration with popular architect Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan from Chennai.

INR 400. 6.30 pm. At Medai - The Stage

Gastro journey

June 2 | RA Puram

Discover the secrets of the kitchens of Asia all while Mainland China's master chefs toss, steam, grill and stir fry hundreds of aromatic herbs with fresh, exotic ingredients and sauces in the open kitchen theatre. The dishes prepared at 'Asia Kitchen' will transport guests to Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangkok, Shanghai and many more places. Experience the gastronomic journey through the kitchens of the far east and beyond.

INR 250 onwards. 8.30 pm. At Somerset Greenways, MRC Nagar in Chennai.

Music fest

May 28 | Nungambakkam

Break your Sunday blues, by experiencing the coming together of your favourite singers like Sam Vishal and Kanimozhikabilan, DJs Navz and Gowtham to entertain the audience. Digital/NFT artists will be present to mesmerise those gathered with visuals. Shoes are a must for men and all attendees will receive a digital collectable as proof.

INR 1,000 onwards. 7.30 pm. At Off The Record, Chennai.

Psychological drama

May 26 | PVR

The movie pick this week is Beau Is Afraid, a psychological drama. Directed by Ari Aster, it sees the lead character, a paranoid man embark on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey, Amy Ryan, Denis Menochet, Hayley Squires, Kylie Rogers, Richard Kind, Zoe Lister-Jones, Michael Gandolfini, Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane. In Theatres.

Also read: From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to Karthi Durai’s stand-up, here are things to do in Chennai this week

Beach party

May 28 | Muttukadu

Let the waves wash away your worries and dance the night away at the Summer Rain Dance Beach Party to be held near Chennai with DJ music on the shores of the East Coast Road. Also, visitors can wath the IPL finals on a big screen.

INR 500 onwards. 3 pm. At MGM Beach Resorts, Chennai.