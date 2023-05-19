Where moussaka meets sushi

Flechazo offers diners a unique experience thanks to it serving 'MediterrAsian' dishes. With over 10 outlets present across at least four different States, the restaurant has found success selling dishes from two very different cuisines to food lovers in India.

Its sprawling diner situated at T Nagar looks Flechazo tries to play it safe by offering foodies the chance to savour Asian and Mediterranean food at one go. Located at T Nagar, the restaurant adopts a buffet-style service and right off the bat the diners are asked about their preference with regard to how spicy their meal should be.

Shikari Murgh Tangdi





Among the various starters that were available, including Tandoori Baby Corn, Coastal Chargrilled Cottage Cheese, Flechazo Style Cheesy Potato, Shikari Murgh Tangdi (grilled chicken leg infused with spices), Shish Taouk Style Seekh Kabab and many more, we preferred the kabab (for its softness) and tangdi (for its smoky, mild flavour) the most.



Before we dived into the main course, we had Virgin Mojito (with mint and lime) and Tropical Tango (peach and orange tango) to cleanse our taste buds. Of the two, the Tango is a sure winner. For the main course, we tried both Asian and Mediterranean food, beginning with the Tandoori Chicken Shu Mai (a finger-sized dim sum served with two different types of hot sauces), which was followed up by the Shrimp Nigiri (shrimp with rice).

Then came the Aubergine and Mozzarella Moussaka which could have been a bit better, Kheema Quesadilla, an odd one given the restaurant is "MediterrAsian" but a must try nonetheless, Fish Thai Green Curry and Island-style Crab Curry. The last two items were a bit of a mixed bag. We particularly thought that the crab curry lacked the punch the traditional South Indian dish has. A bit more heat would have elevated it further.

Seekh Kebab



To top it all off, we loaded our tummies with a yummy Banana and Raisin cake, delicious Angoori Gulab Jamun and a Strawberry and Black Currant pastry. The food on offer blended rather well despite the cuisines being poles apart, which in our books is a win.



Chef Mohammed Asif Ansari, who has been in the industry for 16 years has curated the menu which also comprises Lebanese and Mongolian dishes. He is also responsible for the dishes offered at Flechazo outlets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Furthermore, apart from the above-mentioned list of items, Flechazo also has a chat counter, a live dessert counter and a hot live counter serving a wide range of delicacies, to eat all of which, one would need an appetite of a full-grown tusker.

Prices start at INR 599++ for veg and INR 699++ non-veg (per person).

Pictures: Ashwin Prasath