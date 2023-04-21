From MalMal Mela to Madhushree concert; here are some things to do in Chennai this week 

Vegan do magic

April 22 | Alwarpet

Celebrate this Earth Day with an exciting plant-based menu at Cappuccino. Indulge in a health-focused vegan menu that brings back traditional Indian recipes which are rich in nutrients, low in calories and have natural healing properties. Enjoy dishes like Asparagus & Edamame Wrapped with Vine Leaf, Valai Ilai Halwa stuffed in dates and more.

INR 1,800 onwards. Lunch and dinner.On till April 30. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park

Mad about Mallipoo

April 23| Royapettah

Music lovers in the city, get ready to immerse yourself in the soothing voice of popular singer Mahdhushree. The artiste, who has crooned tracks in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali and Telugu, is a familiar voice in many AR Rahman compositions. Expect to enjoy tracks like Mallipoo, Uyire Uyire, Ay Sakhi and more with your family and friends.

INR 750 onwards. 6 pm onwards. At Music Academy, Royapettah.

Bhai is back

April 21 | PVR

This week’s movie pick is the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film which is a remake of the Tamil-language film, Veeram, marks Salman’s comeback to the silver screen after a gap of nearly two years. It narrates the story of a violent man who decides to change his ways after falling in love. The project also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu along with an ensemble supporting cast.

In theatres.

Light as air

April 28 | Royapettah

The Shop introduces its stunning new line, MalMal Mela, in its extensive line of eco products for home furnishings (including table linen, mats, napkins, bed linen, and curtains), as well as clothing. The event will focus on all things malmal and is sure to satisfy the shopper in you.

INR 700 to `5,000. 10 am to 7 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.

Pondy on my plate

April 22 | Velachery

Attend The Palates of Pondicherry food festival to discover a delectable culinary expedition through the alleyways of the city. The menu features many delights celebrating the fusion of French and South Indian cuisine. Curated by Chef Tamizh, you can expect dishes like Marayalli Kujangu Cake, Mutton Sukka and more at the extravaganza. `2,450 (dinner),

INR 2,999 (Sunday Brunch). 7 pm to 10.30 pm (dinner), 12.30 pm to 4 pm (brunch). At The Westin Chennai, Velachery

Laugh riot

April 21 | Velachery

Stand up comedian Amit Tandon, who is famous for his clean humour, will be performing in the city for the first time. The show which is called Hamare Zamane Mein, promises you a fun-filled time with your family. Amit, also known as the ‘married guy’, is one of the top three comedians recognised by the event series Comedian of the World.

INR 499 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery

Eid mubarak!

April 22 | Guindy

Celebrate this Eid with your loved ones by ordering this special festival menu which celebrates the spirit of the season with exclusive meal boxes. You can choose from an array of dishes from Seekh Gilafi Dum Pukth, Galouti Kebab, Haleem, Dal Bukhara and desserts.

INR 4,550 for two. At ITC Grand Chola. For takeaway only

Market run

April 22 | Velachery

Shoppers, get ready for an exciting weekend in Chennai with The Madras Market where you will find a wide range of brands selling everything from food to fashion and lifestyle products. And here’s something special — many women-run brands will be showcased at the event.

Entry Free. On till April 23. 3 pm to 10 pm. At Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery