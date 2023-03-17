Ugadi feast at Taj Coromandel, March Dance2023 and more: Chennai offers you plenty of fun activities this week 

Floral edit

March 20 | Nungambakkam



Here is exciting news for fashion enthusiasts as the designer brand Ekaa unveils its latest Spring Summer Collection 23. The collection is a vibrant celebration of life and resilience, inspired by the post-pandemic new era. The collection features new motifs of flowers and block prints, exploring fabrics like cotton, cotton silk, kota, linen and blends. Look out for some colourful and vibrant pieces.

INR 10,000 onwards. At Collage.

Step up

March 17 | Nungambakkam



March Dance 2023 returns for its fifth edition, bringing with it the magic of contemporary dance. This year’s festival, which begins today, promises to bring spectacular performances, choreography, dance-film screenings and workshops. Don’t miss the chance to see performances like One Flat Thing,

a dance film by William Forsythe and Thierry de Mey involving 14 dancers and 20 tables as props, all set to the music of Thom Willems.

At Goethe-Institut. March 17 to 19 and March 24 to 26.



Ugadi feast

March 17 | Nungambakkam



Taj Coromandel’s award-winning South Indian speciality restaurant, Southern Spice, is set to celebrate Ugadi, the first day of the New Year, with a traditional culinary feast. Look out for the customary refreshments like Neer Mor, Panakam and Kambu Koozh. The menu features vegetarian and non-vegetarian traditional dishes, including Ugadi Pachadi, Sigdi Meen Barthad Fry and more, followed by a variety of sweet treats like Pootharekulu.

INR 2,500 onwards. On March 22. Lunch and dinner.

Also read: 'Happy Birthday Aalu,' write Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and more as they wish Alia Bhatt



Highway to flavour

March 17 | Mahabalipuram



Get ready for a culinary journey through the NH-38 Highway! The Reef at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa will be serving up traditional dishes from Perambalur, Trichy, Madurai, Vellore and Thoothukudi. Indulge in an array of dishes, including Nattukozhi Milagu Charu, Madurai Mutton Biryani, Srirangam Puliyodarai, Thengai Paal Kuska and Thoothukudi Kanava Fry. Chefs are set to prepare each dish with fresh ingredients and careful attention to detail.

INR 2,149+. On till March 26. For dinner.

Himalayan odyssey

March 17 | Nungambakkam



Six ‘O’ One, The Park Chennai, has partnered with Chef Sherry Mehta, also known as Girl from the Hills, for a unique culinary trail called Flavours of the Mountains. The trail showcases rustic culinary treasures from Himachal Pradesh which will marry culture and tradition with culinary influences from Punjab and Tibet. The menu offers three varieties of dham, a wholesome Himachali meal and several other highlights such as Arbi Ka Shammi, Rheodedron Seekh and Old Monk Bataer.

INR 2,300 onwards. On till March 26. For dinner, brunch on Sundays.

ROFL moments

March 19 | Thousand Lights



Get ready for a night of laughter with stand-up comedian Anand Rathnam! An engineer-turned-comedian, Anand has been performing since 2015 and has a unique brand of observational and opinionated comedy. He draws inspiration from his own life experiences and will have you in stitches with his hilarious jokes.

INR 249 onwards. 7 pm. At SOS — Same Old Story. BookMyshow.com

Tales of T Nagar

March 18 | T Nagar



Explore the unique intersection of Tamil Nadu politics and silk saris with a walking tour of

T Nagar. Discover the stories behind some of the city’s most beloved businesses and learn about the origins of the first planned neighbourhood of Madras. Don’t miss this chance to explore one of Chennai’s most iconic neighbourhoods.

INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am.

Mafia trap

March 17 | PVR

This week’s movie pick is Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru. Set in the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence, the film tells the story of a freedom fighter’s son who gets embroiled in the world of the mafia due to unforeseen circumstances. The movie explores the period between 1942 to 1986 and revolves around the impact of historical events on the lives of ordinary people. The film stars Upendra Rao and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. In theatres.

Musical extravaganza

March 17 | RA Puram



Indie Fridays at Black Orchid presents two amazing bands performing live. Catch Perfect Strangers and MANGAS and the Mango Men for a night of great live, original, independent music. Perfect Strangers is a band based in Bengaluru, and has gained a steady following in the independent music circle with their unique sound. Offering well-crafted instrumental segments and multi-part vocal harmonies, the band will be performing in the city after a long time. Aditya Rao (better known as MANGAS) is an alternative singer-songwriter from Chennai. MANGAS currently plays live with his band who he calls, the Mango Men, pushing the boundaries of rock.



INR 350-499.8 pm onwards. At Black Orchid.



Soulful sufi night

March 19 | Periyamet



Experience the magic of Sufi music when AR Rahman takes centre stage, along with singers like Javed Ali and drummer Sivamani as part of the Wings of Love concert, a musical initiative to support the

deserving lightman crew members and their families. All the contributions from this concert aid the Save Lightman Fund to support their hard work and dedication. So get ready for a soul-stirring musical

evening of Sufi, with songs as heavenly and mesmerising in the soulful voice of the maestro AR Rahman.

INR 1,000 onwards. 7 pm. Nehru Indoor Stadium.



Flight of fantasy

March 25 |

Birds, a play in English and other languages, tells the story of Mayil, her father, and their neighbours who are going to lose their homes because of the construction of a new metro line. When it seems like

their protests will do no good, the plot has change in direction, taking the story into a fantasy world inhabited by humans and birds. In this parallel story, inspired by the Greek play The Birds by Aristophanes, some humans, dissatisfied with living in the city, go looking for the birds, who they believe can show them a better place to live. Directed by Rajiv Krishnan, the play is set to travel to different cities soon.



INR 300. On till March 27. 7 pm. At Medai — The Stage, Alwarpet.