'Happy Birthday Aalu,' write Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and more as they wish Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday today and her contemporaries from the industry are showering her with love on social media. Last night, she rang in her special day in the presence of her loved ones. Her sister, Pooja Bhatt shared photos from the intimate celebration and in one of the clicks, Alia can be seen posing with a berry-loaded cake, shaped 30.

The 30-year-old actress, so far, has received birthday wishes from her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, BFF and soon-to-be co-star Katrina Kaif amongst others.

“Happy birthday to the best actress ever..love you so much Alia. Sending you hugs from your favourite place (wink emoji)”," wrote Kareena Kapoor who is currently vacationing in Africa with hubby Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

While Alia's sister Pooja declared March 15 "International Alia Bhatt Day", Neetu Kapoor called the Gully Boy actress "Bahurani" and wished her a happy birthday. Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Athiya Shetty shared glamourous clicks of the birthday girl on their IG Stories and in case you missed out on those, check them out here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film marks her second collaboration with Ranveer and it also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

