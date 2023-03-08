Ranbir Kapoor does not want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality, here's why 

For the last couple of weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been making the news for his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar promotional activities. In media interviews, the actor has spoken extensively about his daughter Raha Kapoor and all the sweet things the little one has picked.

In one of the interactions recently, Kapoor claimed that he would want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's looks but not her personality. He shared that he would want Raha to be calm and composed like him. According to Kapoor, Alia has a loud personality and he would not be able to handle two talkative women at home.

"I just hope she has my personality and not your personality because I can't have two... Alia's a very loud personality, talks and she's very vivacious. Two girls at home like this would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit more quiet and demure like me so then we both can handle Alia," Kapoor said.

On the work front, Ranbir's first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor released theatrically on March 08. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the rom-com has received a mixed review from critics and the audience. The film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor.

Next up, Ranbir has Animal with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahim Fazli in the works. The gangster drama has been written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.