From Fast X to a tribute to Metallica, here are THE things to do in Chennai this week

Mango Magic

May 19 | Nungambakkam

The king of fruits has taken the centre stage this summer, for a team of chefs at Taj Coromandel has created treats with the season's choicest mangoes! At Anise, the all-day diner, the mango platter comprises Royal Mango milkshake, Aam panna fizz, Mango baked Alaska and mango cream. At La Patisserie, mango delights like Fresh Mango Gateaux, Mango & white chocolate Marquise and Mango coconut Pudding will be available along with vegan, lactose and gluten-free treats.

INR 295 onwards. 10 am to 10 pm. On till May 30. At Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam.

Also read: From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to Karthi Durai’s stand-up, here are things to do in Chennai this week

Match Made In Heaven

May 20 | T Nagar

Get ready to witness Srinivasa Kalyanam, a thematic Bharathanatyam dance drama to be performed by 55 dancers from Sheela Unnikrishnan's Sridevi Nrithyalaya. The dance drama will portray the sequence of events leading to the wedding of Lord Srinivasa and Padmavati Devi. The seventeenth dance drama production of Sridevi Nrithyalaya will be performed at the dance festival hosted by Abbas Cultural.

INR 300 onwards. 7.15 pm. At Vani Mahal.

Pursuit Of Happiness

May 20 | Alwarpet

Hailing from the vibrant North Madras, Milton is on a mission to make people laugh their heads off through his storytelling session produced by the Chennai Art Theatre. Milton would speak about his happy place which has fed him with great life experiences and memories and he takes pride in calling himself a North Madras paiyan (North Madras Boy).

INR 300. 6 pm. At Medai - The Stage.

21 & Over

May 19 | Nungambakkam

The Park Chennai, which is at the forefront of boutique luxury and culinary mastery is celebrating its 21st anniversary in Chennai this month, having opened its doors in town in the year 2002. The hotel has a whole host of exciting festivities such as music showcases, a sustainable Pop Up and a lineup of DJs across all its nightlife spaces to celebrate the milestone.

INR 1,800. 11.30 am onwards. On till May 27.

B'wood party

May 21 | Adyar

The Backyard, Chennai is hosting a Bollywood Fiesta Night in collaboration with Dough Dough Deli to allow Chennaiites to unwing, socialise and enjoy the popular Bollywood movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Apart from a fun activity which will be held, visitors will be served Spanish food including Spanish rice and beans/chicken, Empanadas & hot sauce, Patata Bravas and more to add to the festive mood. Visitors are expected to wear a Bollywood-inspired attire.

INR 750. 3-6 pm. At Backyard.

Tenfold

May 19 | Inox national

The movie pick this week is Fast X which will let you live Dom Toretto's life one more time and see him and his family outsmart a new foe, the most lethal one to date, who is fuelled by revenge. The film casts Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Brie Larson, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Alan Ritchson, among many others.

In theatres.

Metalheads Assemble

May 19 | Nungambakkam

Get ready to indulge in an electrifying night of tribute to Metallica featuring Aditya Swaminathan and Nemophilis. The tribute band Nemophilis will faithfully recreate the iconic sound of Metallica, the most influential heavy metal band of the ’80s and ’90s. There will also be exotic fusion cuisines and beverages from across the globe as well.

INR 600. 7.30 pm onwards. At Gears & Garage Restobar.

Also read: From MalMal Mela to Madhushree concert; here are some things to do in Chennai this week

Bygone Era

May 21 | Egmore

A special walk is scheduled to be held at the Governmenrt Museum in town for Ponniyin Selvan fans. Conducted by Storytails, the walk will take visitors through the tales behind a host of surviving artefacts from the Chola era exhibited at the museum.

INR 500. 10.30 am - 12 pm. At the Government Museum, Egmore.