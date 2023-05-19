Lana Del Rey’s fan-favourite Say 'Yes to Heaven' to officially release today

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey’s unreleased track Say Yes to Heaven, which was leaked a few months ago and won the attention of netizens on social media apps, will officially be released on May 19. The song got registered to PPL’s music database on April 4, 2023. This particular version has a runtime that differs from all the other known versions.

The singer has released nine studio albums and has several unreleased tracks that were leaked on the internet throughout her career. Some of her leaked songs include On Our Way from the album Born to Die, Melancholia from Ultraviolence, JFK from Paradise, and If I Die Young from Honeymoon.

For years, countless versions of Say Yes to Heaven were circulated on platforms such as YouTube and Soundcloud, but the song was never released formally. The track is said to have been recorded in November 2013 and was originally intended to be included on Ultraviolence before being cut.

The single arrives barely months after Lana's previous release, Did you know there's a tunnel beneath Ocean Boulevard? , which was released in March 2023. She's since made a video for Candy Necklace with guest vocalist Jon Batiste, in which she plays Hollywood icons Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Short. That was the album's first video, though the songs A&W, The Grants, and the title track came before it.

Lana had requested her fans in a video posted to her official Instagram account and later shared by a third party on Twitter to refrain from streaming the unreleased music that was leaked through an act of thievery from her mobile phone by securing access to her stolen laptop along with unspecified personal photos this week. She said, 'A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place, and I stepped away for a minute. And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it, and inside of it were my computer, my three camcorders, and my hard drives."

Lana said that she had to remotely wipe the computer that stored her 200-page book, which she had written as part of a deal with Simon & Schuster. She also voiced concern about how tough it has been for her to maintain digital security., “I just want to bring it to light that it is hard and there’s nothing to be done. I can’t make my devices any safer.”

The singer has added the track listing to her official Spotify page along with the sped-up version, which had gone viral through Tiktok. The track has been widely used by people depicting unique video trends and has already soundtracked upwards of 471,000 videos.

Fans of Lana are excited about the track’s release and are looking forward to streaming it officially so the singer can finally reap the benefits of the hit single.

