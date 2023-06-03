From watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to a tribute to SPB; here are the top things to do in Chennai this week

Into the web

June 3 | AGS Cinemas

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, the friendly neighborhood superhero is catapulted across the multiverse and there he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence which leads to them clashing on how to handle a new threat. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, the film stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Shubman Gill, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez. In theatres.

Chettinad Flavours

June 3 | Perur

Experience the Chettinad cuisine at its best at the Melting Pot restaurant, where a team of talented chefs combines a unique blend of spices and freshly ground masalas in every dish. The dishes on offer include Vazkakkai Varuval, Vendakkai Mochai Mandi, Yerra Karuveppilai, Meen Varuval, Nattu Kozhi Kuzhambu, and a plethora of other delights.

INR 2,400++. On till June 4. 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort.

Ode to the legend

June 4 | T Nagar

Enjoy the musical magic of the great S P Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) as the renowned veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya and his band perform a tribute to the late singer as part of the second season of "Celebrating SPB" gala. The event will take place on SPB's birthday for fans to rejoice and Rajhesh Vaidhya will play famous tracks of the late singer through his veena notes.

INR 300. 6.30 pm. At Vani Mahal, Chennai.

Just LOL

June 3 | Kodambakkam

The Hysterical Improv Comedy Show is an interactive show where an ensemble of Improvisers gets together to perform comedy scenes on the spot, based on suggestions from the audience. There is no script and the genre can be comedy, action, drama, romance, horror and many more. Expect to have a lot more fun as the audience get to control the show.

INR 299 onwards. 7.30 pm. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space, Chennai.

Curtain call

June 10 | Alwarpet

Produced by Chennai Art Theatre, Spot Light (Edition 2), curated by Juvith Arthi, will comprise plays such as “Appraisal Day” by Vamsi Krishna Ramesh, “Kizhakku Ambalappattu” Written by Sri Arunkumar, Directed by Karthick Mohan and “Not Just a Window“ by Gunavanthan. All of the above will be performed on stage for the first time.

INR 300. 3 pm. At Medai, Chennai

Beatles tribute

June 3 | Nandanam

Fans of The Beatles from Chennai, the time for you to rejoice has finally arrived! The Orlando & the Medium Rare Band will perform live in the city and the performance will be a tribute to The Beatles. The lineup of musos is vast and stellar and includes Vikram Vivekanand, Eugene Savio, Conrad Simmons and Vivin Kuruvilla.

INR 1,000. 8 pm. At the Big Bull Lounge Chennai.

Summer delight

June 5 | Alwarpet

Celebrate the king of fruits at the Mango Mania to be held at the Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park and revel in the sweet sensations of mango-infused treats. The menu includes Fresh mango cream cheese cake, Mango maroon, Mango misu, Mango summer pudding, Mango Summer Parfait, Mango crumble bars, Almond mango truffle pastry, Alphonso mango with chocolate mousse, Green Mango swiss roll. The summer dessert menu was created by Executive Chef Gobu Kumar.

INR 699++. On till June 30.

Thanks a brunch

​June 4 | Guindy

The Madras Pavilion will host an Eco Brunch with which it aims to provide a sustainable, farm-to-table experience. The dishes will have global flavours with local ingredients like millet. Some of the dishes on offer will include Kambu koozh, Podi ragi idli, Millet & bellpepper salad, Pearl millet & asparagus risotto, Ragi Manni, Ragi and cocoa torte, Mango and pearl millet pudding.

INR 3,000. 12:30 pm to 03:30 pm. At ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

Testing batch

Get ready to witness the return of the comedian Naveen Richard to Chennai as brings his trial show - Don't Rush Me Bro - to the adience. He is sure to leave you in splits as he tests out a new set of jokes and experiment with various topics. This 'joke laboratory' is one you want to wear you humour hats to.

INR 499 onwards. On till June 24. At Offbeat Music Ventures, Raja Annamalai Puram.

The Man-Child's Brain-Child

Comedian Raunaq Rajani known for his dark humor, laced with funny instances from his life is coming to the gateway of south India, to tickle your funny bone. Grab your friends for an evening full of chuckles. The mumbai based comedian who has worked with comedy group East India Comedy as a writer, is set to make it a memorable night for you.

INR 299 onwards.9:30 pm onwards. At Medai, The Stage, Alwarpet

Stand and deliver

Comedian Manoj Prabakar is back on track with his latest solo stand-up show called Thinking Out Loud. The show is a culmination of the comic's thoughts that have transpired in his mind across the last year in addition to his quirky examinations of different facets of life. The comedian, for whom, laughter is the essence of life is sure to give you an enthralling time.

INR 399 onwards. June 4. SOS - Same Old Story, Thousand lights