Indian-American actor Karan Soni to voice Spider-Man India in Across the Spider-Verse

As the voice of Spider-Man India in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Deadpool actor Karan Soni, who has previously acted in the Deadpool films, is now a part of the Spider-Verse. The movie is a follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Oscar in 2018.

According to a media source, Karan will be the voice actor for Pavitr Prabhakar or Spider-Man India, the alternate-world counterpart of Spider-Man. In 2004, Spider-Man India made his comic book debut. The protagonist began combating criminals after receiving his spidey abilities from an ancient yogi.

Karan portrayed Dopinder, the cab driver, in the first two Deadpool films. He has not yet been confirmed to appear in Deadpool 3. He most recently appeared in the movies Not Okay and The People We Hate at the Wedding.

Watch the trailer:

The trailer featured numerous flashbacks to the first episode, followed by fresh imagery showing Hailee Steinfeld's Miles and Gwen Stacy travelling to other parallel realms and seeing various superheroes. The villainous Vulture played by Jorma Taccone, Issa Rae's motorcycle-riding Spider-Woman, and Oscar Isaac's vicious Spider-Man 2099 were also briefly featured.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is being directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson, is slated for release in June 2023. Aside from Oscar Isaac, it also features Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and others.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release on June 2.

Also read: SAG Awards 2023: Check out full list of winners