Gourmands alert: Chefs at The Leela Palace Chennai gear up for Culinary Arts Month

Chefs at The Leela Palace Chennai are gearing up for the first ever Culinary Arts Month in July. That means gourmet menus themed around a different cuisine every week, where chefs get to spotlight their zone of genius. Helmed by executive chef Anshuman Bali, expect flavours inspired by the Streets of Asia on week one, Legacy of Nawabs on week two, Café Mediterranean on week three and the Chola Dynasty as a finale. We head over for a taste of what is on offer.

Bird's nest





We start our meal with a Vietnamese Pho-Ga soup from the Streets of Asia (courtesy Chef Bunuma from July 3 to 8). Wholesome with texture and flavour, we slurp our way to the very bottom of the bowl, expect elements like bok choy, shimeji mushrooms and the highlight for us, a jammy ‘six minute’ egg. “Each cuisine will be available with a buffet-style menu that is rotational from Monday to Saturday,” chef Anshuman tells us. And if you can’t make it during the week, he elaborates, “The culinary team for each week will culminate their efforts in a themed Sunday brunch.”



From the Chola Dynasty (Chef Ravi Saravanan from July 24 to 29), we go back in time with a Drumstick Adai that is plated with a contemporary presentation. Packed with protein and flavour, the adai is made with a blend of channa and urad dal, topped with shredded chicken, tossed in spices, and garnished with curry leaves and microgreens. Vegetarians can opt for a banana flour version of the same that comes with a pairing of coconut chutney.

Gosht shikampuri kebab

Duck a l'orange





From the Legacy of Nawabs (chef Bhanu from July 10 to 15), our waiter brings us a delectable Mutton Shikampuri Kebab blended with cream cheese and yoghurt. And later for mains, from Café Mediterranean (chef Anjan from July 17 to 22) which includes countries around the region as well, we are brought a platter of Duck a L’Orange. The highlight of this platter is the chef’s novel purple cabbage mash which is buttery and pairs beautifully with the pan-seared duck, topped with a drizzle of burnt orange sauce. And for those with a sweet tooth, the Leela Cake Shop is also joining in the fun with a showcase of 20 flavours of Petit Gateaux, Mono Cakes and Naked Cakes from July 10 to 20.

Meal for two at INR 5,000++ approx.

Live stations

Apart from 18 to 20 dishes for the chosen cuisine each day, look out for a spree of live stations to add to the experience. For the Asian menu, expect Satays and Laksa; for Nawabi week, there will be Haleem and Tunday Kebab; for Mediterranean, look out for Turkish Pizza; and during Chola week, Karandi Omelette and Kari Dosa!