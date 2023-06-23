From watching Adipurush to listening to a veteran storyteller weave a tale, here are somethings to do in Chennai this week

Time to glam up

June 25 | Adyar

A Make up & Body Paint Workshop with brunch will be hosted by Eva Artistry in the city. A team will exclusively work on visitors' makeup, hair and body paint and will also walk them through on how to do make-up, apart from offering expert advice on make-up and hair routine. There will be music, photoshoots and a brunch added to the mix.

INR 1,000. 12-3 pm. At Backyard.

Mentalist in action

June 25 | Adyar

For those seeking some out-of-the-box fun, there is Karan Singh Magic: Not An Influencer scheduled for the weekend. The show is Karan’s take on modern day society and how easily societies these days are influenced. The mentalist will know your deepest, darkest secrets and might even end up hypnotising members from the audience.

INR 499. 6.30 pm. At Alchemy Black Box Studio, Chennai.

Weaving a tale

June 25 | Kodambakkam

Acclaimed storyteller Jeeva Raghunath is celebrating 25 years of storytelling this year with a bang. Carrying the pseudonym "Jeeva Aunty", she has represented her country in 27 nations at various storytelling and literature festivals and is one of the directors of the “Federation of Asian storytellers" (FEAST). INR 200. 7 pm (for adults). Idam- The Art & Cultural Space, Chennai.

Dinner of the year

June 28 | Anna Salai

Celebrate Eid-Al-Adha, or Bakrid as it is popularly known, with your family and friends at Verandah with a special dinner menu. A team of chefs led by executive chef Rajsekhar Sastry has curated a special dinner menu comprising a range of kebabs. Guests can savour Biriyanis, Kakuri Kebabs with Sheermal, Sheer Kurma, Mutton Galouti and Hussai Murgh and other traditional dishes and desserts.

INR 2,500++. 7-11 pm. At Taj Connemara.

Time for retail therapy

June 24 | Royapettah

Itching to go on a shopping spree, but want everything from clothing to jewellery to cosmetics and footwear in the same venue? 'The Bazaar' to be held at The Folly will offer all this and more, for over 30 brands will be present at the exhibition. Visitors will also be able to purchase stationery and even food should they find themselves peckish.

Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At Amethyst, Chennai.

Coastal paradise on a plate

June 23 | Perur

The Melting Pot is hosting the "Taste of Kerala", a celebration of Kerala's rich culinary traditions. The chefs have crafted an array of authentic dishes such as Thalassery Biryani, Karimeen Pollichathu, Malabar Chicken Curry, Appam with Vegetable Stew and many more.

INR 1,995++ a person. On till June 25. Dinner only. At InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort.

Battle of the ages

June 23 | PVR

Adipurush is the latest adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana. The film depicts the victory of prince Ram of Ayodhya over Ravana, the demon king of Lanka. Created on a huge budget, the movie directed by Om Raut stars Baahubali-fame Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Angad Bedi, Devdatta Nage, Prashant Kumar, Rime Hakkou, Shivangi Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Sunny Singh Nijjar, Trupti Toradmal among others.

In theatres.

Shopping fest

June 23 | Egmore

Occasion Makers is back with its shopping fest "Indian Haat Festival". On sale will be clothes, jewellery, home decor, bags and much more at pocket-friendly prices.

Entry free. 10.30 am - 8 pm. At Co-optex Exhibition Grounds.