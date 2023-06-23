Gadgets of the week: G-Shock DW H5600-2, MB&F HM8 Mark 2 and more; Check out our review of the Redmi Buds 4 Active

Blaupunkt QLED 75 inch

Blaupunkt’s flagship 75-inch QLED TV (75QD7040) comes with a 4K display offering a wide range of 1.1 billion colours. The TV also boasts a 60-Watt Dolby stereo box speaker to provide an immersive and cinematic experience. Google TV is built in for apps and OTT content plus the 75-incher comes with a slim profile, sleek stand and bezel-less display.

INR 99,999 flipkart.com

G-Shock DW H5600-2

The new H5600-2 G-Shock comes with multi-sport functions for tracking workouts and activity. It has an optical sensor and an accelerometer to measure heart rate and count steps. There’s additional support for measuring Blood oxygen levels plus a high-visibility LCD screen for easy reading. Additional advantages include a bezel and band produced from renewable organic materials and charging via both USB and solar.

INR 29,995 Casio.com

Louis Vuitton Silver Speaker

LV’s Horizon Light Up Speaker in Silver is sleek and ultra modern combining embossed Monogram Leather with stainless steel, tempered glass and dancing LED lights. The speaker delivers balanced sound courtesy of advanced 360 degree immersive audio tech.

INR 2.95 lakh. us.louisvuitton.com

MB&F HM8 Mark 2

MB&F (aka Maximilian Busser and Friends) makes some of the most unique and finest watches also known as timekeeping machines. The HM8 Mark 2 is auto-inspired by the sleek lines of a supercar and constructed from CarbonMacrolon and grade 5 titanium. The time is visible on a vintage speedometer-inspired display. Available in white or British racing green.

INR 64 lakh. mbandf.com

UBON PB-SX201

UBON’s newly launched powerbank the Marshal Series PB-SX201 is a 10,000 mAh powerbank with a 2-in-1 Type-C port. The powerbank is remarkably light and comes with protection against overcharging and over voltage. There’s two built in cables making life much easier (especially for travel) to switch between android (USB C) and iOS (lightning). The 22.5 W power output helps charge iPhones real quick and QC real fast for Android phones. The bank itself charges very fast courtesy USB C input. There’s also a transparent area where you can see the inner workings of this device. A worthy buy!

INR 2,099. ubon.in

Number Super Buds Pro GT9

Number is a premium smart wearable and hearable brand. Their newly launched TWS earbuds - Number Super Buds Pro GT9 come with ENC (environmental Noise cancellation), a feature suitable for e-gamers to reduce external noise. They also come with a unique Esports helmet designed case. On usage, the Buds are light, ergonomic and come with Touch UI to control the game, calls and play/pause volume. In game mode the cool breathing lights are fun. Thanks to a 13mm full-range dynamic driver audio is clear and crisp and the ultra-low latency is perfect for games.

INR 1,299. flipkart.com

Redmi Buds 4 Active

Redmi Buds 4 Active are a great pair of TWS that sound good and look fashionable at the same time. Audio quality is excellent at this price point courtesy 12 mm Bass pro drivers. I also appreciate the 30-hour battery life and fast charging as well as quick pairing thanks to Google fast Pair. Set up is easy with One-tap while ENC provides crystal clear calls even in loud environments. I found the effective range of these buds from source to be longer due to BT 5.3 and the IPX 4 resistance helps while in the gym or going for a run. Available in Bass Black and Air white. A brilliant TWS option from Redmi!

INR 1,199. mi.com