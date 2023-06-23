The Yellow Dwelling opens its first store in Chennai

Home décor enthusiasts in the city can now explore and shop for consciously selected, ethically produced, contemporary goods. The national sustainable home furnishing and décor brand — The Yellow Dwelling — is all set to open its first store in Chennai on Sunday.

The brand’s journey started in 2017 from a small guest bedroom in Bengaluru with a mission to bring sustainable furnishing at an affordable price point to the Indian market. Fast forward to 2023, The Yellow Dwelling has two stores in Bengaluru and one each in Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram and Delhi.

The brainchild of Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy and Nandakumar Lakshmanan, The Yellow Dwelling was born out of a passion for sourcing top-notch home furnishings that are not only visually appealing but also environmentally responsible.

“The term ‘sustainability’ is sometimes construed as being accessible only to the affluent. The Yellow Dwelling bridges this gap. We also have contemporary designs in our repertoire, which we believe are different from other home furnishings available in the market currently,” says Abhinayah.

Spanning an impressive 1,200 sq ft, the store radiates joy and welcomes customers with its inviting ambiance. The brand specialises in cotton and natural fibre products, and offers cutting-edge designs, vibrant colours, superior weaves, and impeccable finishes, catering to the needs of modern living spaces. It offers an extensive range of products, including curtains, bed sheets and bed linen, cushions, throws, rugs, table linens, napkins, handwoven baskets, terracotta pots, candles, mirrors and wall décor.

“We are super thrilled to open a store in Chennai. As the city continues to thrive and evolve, the love for home décor and furnishings among new home buyers, owners, young couples, and the IT population remains a significant aspect of their lives. It represents their desire to create personalised and inviting living spaces that reflect their individuality while keeping up with the latest trends and embracing sustainable choices,” explains Abhinayah.

At The Yellow Dwelling, each collection is thoughtfully crafted, drawing inspiration from evolving global trends and changing seasons. Abhinayah expresses unwavering confidence in winning over the hearts of Chennai residents, highlighting the brand’s dedication to creating one-of-a-kind designs using premium cotton, linen and organic materials like water reed grass and river grass. “The customisable bespoke curtains and cushion covers have garnered a special affection from our valued customers, symbolising the brand’s commitment to excellence and personalisation,” she says.

With the new retail store in Chennai, the brand wants to provide customers with a tangible and immersive experience. “Visitors can enjoy the touch and feel of the furnishings and size-up the décor elements in person,” adds Abhinayah.

The home décor brand’s seventh offline store complements its online presence

where it also provides customers worldwide shipping options.

Rs 250 onwards. At Aminjikarai.

