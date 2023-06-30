Gadgets of the week: Oraimo Freepods 4, Hamilton Boulton watch and more; Check out our review of the Boult Crown R Pro

Hamilton Boulton watch

Hamilton’s Boulton is an iconic adaptation of the Classic Boulton first introduced in 1941. It comes with an accurate quartz movement and an elegant case made of stainless steel and PVD coated with yellow. The watch is Swiss Made and comes with a small seconds counter and is also 30 m water resistant adding a calf leather strap. Interestingly, it’s also the watch of choice of the protagonist in the movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

INR 70,000*. hamiltonwatch.com.

Also read: YouTube now working on online game offering, says report

Oraimo Freepods 4

Oraimo’s Freepods 4 come with up to 36 hours of listening and 5 EQ modes to suit your music choice. The earphones also feature ANC tech reducing up to 30 dB of noise and a Transparency mode for flexible listening. Freepods 4 is IPX5 splash proof and comes with Google Fast Pair, low latency gaming mode and a touch sensor to effortlessly change music, answer calls and adjust volume.

INR 1,999*. flipkart.com.

The North Face - Module Umbrella

The North Face has an umbrella that’s easily repairable by the owner and is crafted from Aluminium with fibre-reinforced plastic and recycled nylon. The durable umbrella will last longer than conventional ones and is also sustainable.

INR 5,700*. thenorthface.com.

Tivoli Audio - Music System Home

Tivolia Audio’s Music System Home (Gen 2) comes with a slew of outstanding audio and sonic features and most notably incredible sound. The smart Hi-fi system is design-driven and offers built in Airplay 2 and Chromecast to stream from any app. The four-speaker design produces room-filling audio with a dynamic soundstage. The system also connects to your TV to enjoy wholesome stereo sound.

INR 1.05* lakh. tivoliaudio.com alphatec.co.in.

Truke BTG Neo 3

The BTG Neo 3 is a TWS with 6 Mics for crystal clear audio and comes with ultra low 35 ms latency, ideal for gaming. Neo 3 also offers dual connectivity, allowing users to switch between devices seamlessly. The 13 mm Titanium drivers ensure clarity, deep bass and an immersive soundstage, plus you get 80 hours of playtime.

INR 1,499*. truke.in.

Ultrahuman Ring AIR

Ring AIR is a sleek, comfortable smart ring which you wear that tracks sleep, movement and recovery trends. The ring weighs only 2.4 g and is much lighter than any smartwatch out there. Ring AIR also provides deep insights on your sleep and sleep patterns as well as your skin temperature to gauge your physiological state. It also provides tailor made insights to aid in making better choices in real time.

INR 24,999*. ultrahuman.com.

Also read: Samsung's M34 5G with 6,000mAh battery gets a launch date

Gadget review -

Boult Crown R Pro

Boult’s Crown R Pro is loaded with features and tech. Its 1.43” Super AMOLED display is bright with 500 Nits and clear with 466*466 resolution. It also comes with an “Always On” display feature which I immensely appreciated. The Crown R Pro also has an exclusive crown which allows me to cruise through menus and watch faces. Its health-keeping system is accurate for heart rates and activity tracking. I could also make calls thanks to a dedicated Mic and speaker built in. The watch also offers excellent IP67 water and dust resistance. Other goodies include an AI voice assistant as well as a “Find my Phone” feature. The Crown R Pro packs in a whole lot of value for the price!

INR 2,999*. boultaudio.com.