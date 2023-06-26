Hamleys Play opens its first store in Chennai

Hamleys – the finest toy shop in the world, and India’s leading toy retailer for children -- has launched its highly-anticipated Hamleys Play in Chennai for the first time in the presence of Sruti Nakul (actor, Youtuber & social media influencer) at Phoenix Market City, Chennai, on June 24.

Based on the philosophy of community and parent-child bonding, this one-of-its- kind concept has been built with painstaking attention to detail such that it engages toddlers, kids, and parents alike. It uniquely addresses and delights the play needs of everyone in a secure, clean and safe environment.

For a long time Hamleys has been associated for its unique in-store magical experience that it provides to both children and parents. Taking the same magical experience ahead, Hamleys play breathes in a whole new life to the traditional idea of play & infuses the liveliness of outdoor and the never-ending elusiveness of the fantasies of a child’s mind.

The ethos of Hamleys Play is built with storytelling at the heart of it. It is envisioned as a space bringing gardens and parks to life as it interweaves with the lyrical mysticism and the poetics of a fantasy world.

Speaking about the new store launch, Kinjal Shah, Group Vice-President at Hamleys India, said, “We are thrilled to open our first Hamleys Play store in Chennai. It’s a concept that the city will experience for the first time and has been designed keeping in mind the demand for a quality, safe and well-operated 20 attractions, which includes the Interactive water play, Musical wall with a ball shower, Ball pools, Interactive wall climbing, Donut slide, Building bricks zone, Interactive sand play, Role play and treehouse with slides, car track and more. It also has a dedicated space for Story telling & DIY activities.”

Hamleys play is a much sought-after destination for all parents planning their kids birthday parties.