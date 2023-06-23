 Abhishek Golecha’s platform for specially abled humans is really inspiring

In a world obsessed with conventional standards of beauty, it takes a visionary artist to challenge the norms and redefine the concept of beauty. Abhishek Golecha is making waves in the fashion industry with his groundbreaking campaign called UIB India i.e Unique is Beautiful. It started as a campaign and became a platform for specially-abled humans. The initiative aims to promote special talents, including those with special needs or autism, as the faces of renowned brands like McDonald’s, H&M, Kay Beauty, and many more. By giving them a platform to shine, Abhishek Golecha is revolutionising the perception of beauty in India.

Abhishek believe in the power of diversity and inclusion. Traditionally, the fashion industry has adhered to a narrow definition of beauty, excluding individuals who do not fit into predefined standards. However, Abhishek’s vision challenges this notion by celebrating uniqueness and embracing the beauty found in our differences.

Speaking on which Abhishek says, “My platform, Unique Is Beautiful aims to shed light on specially-abled talents, particularly those with special needs or autism. With this platform, we have bigger goals to change the perception of beauty -- to get those hidden talents hiding inside the house an opportunity to show their talent as a model or an actor. By collaborating with renowned brands, I provide them with a platform for exceptional individuals to showcase their abilities and challenge societal stereotypes. Unique Is Beautiful creates a positive and inclusive environment where everyone can appreciate the talents and beauty that exist beyond the conventional norms.”

Apparently, many well-known brands are involved in the initiative. We have successfully partnered with brands like McDonald's, H&M, Kay Beauty, ELLE, LensKart, and many others to promote the inclusion of special talents in their marketing campaigns. I feel they are very special and they do also have the right to showcase and follow their passion that is what Unique is Beautiful is all about, and through us and through these collaborations we not only provide exposure to talented individuals but also send a powerful message to society, encouraging acceptance and celebrating diversity.

Abhishek’s novel initiative is a powerful testament to the transformative potential of art and creativity. Through this groundbreaking initiative, he is not only creating opportunities for these exceptional individuals but also challenging societal norms and inspiring a more inclusive and accepting society. As they continue to embrace diversity, platforms like Unique is Beautiful remind us that beauty knows no bounds and that every individual deserves to be celebrated.