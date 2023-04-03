Here is how wed-tech platforms are making wedding planning easier

The first image that comes to mind when thinking about Indian wedding festivities is a large gathering of family and friends to share on the joyous occasion. The occasion-cum-festival preparation is a lengthy process that typically calls for the involvement of all members in order to carry out the plans flawlessly.

Also read: Homegrown label Rangoli and Ranjh's Riwayat highlights the timelessness of traditional wedding wear

The Covid-19 pandemic has, however, significantly changed the wedding planning process, with couples taking control and choosing a more digitised approach to locating wedding venues, and vendors, and organising their big day. Because of modern technology and the availability of online tools, people can now organise their weddings from the comfort of their own homes.

Anam Zubair, the Head of Marketing of WeddingWire India shares some insights to make your wedding planning process seamless and stress-free with the help of technology:

Budgeting: Budgeting for a wedding can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to dividing funds among venues and other vendors. An online budget calculator is a useful tool for managing your budget and payment due dates. It allows you to enter your budget, estimate costs for each category, track your spending, and receive a breakdown of payments.

Customised Wedding Websites: The traditional method of sending offline invites to guests has taken a backseat lately, and e-invites are gaining popularity among contemporary couples. The newest trend doing the rounds is customised wedding websites. Customised wedding websites are a fun and interactive way to keep your guests informed and updated. They allow you to share your love story and introduce your family in a lighthearted manner, making your wedding website entertaining and memorable.

Gifting Calculator: Wedding gifting can be a concern for many, and it's difficult to know how much to spend on a gift. A gifting calculator is a tool that helps you determine the ideal cost for a wedding gift based on your relationship with the couple. The gifting calculator prompts questions to the user and based on the answers provided, it gives recommendations on gift ideas and the cost of the same.

Also read: Pillow talk: Cooling tech to natural fibres and heightened support, we explore the advancements in R&D for your best night of rest yet

Ring Sizer: Finding the right ring that matches the style and size of your partner can be a challenge, but with the help of wed-tech platforms, it's now easier than ever. A ring finder tool allows you to browse and select the perfect ring with just a few clicks.