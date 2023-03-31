Homegrown label Rangoli and Ranjh's Riwayat highlights the timelessness of traditional wedding wear

Nikhil Jain, the young scion of the very popular homegrown label Rangoli, just to revamped the aesthetics of traditional sartorial choices with their recently launched wedding and occasion wear collection Riwayat. Comprising an exclusive and elegantly designed line-up of wedding ensembles under the label of Rangoli and Ranjh, the outfits have very sophisticated silhouettes that one can carry with comfort and style. Among the many vibrant options, this exclusive range from the house of Rangoli and Ranjh features luxurious wedding ensembles that aim at reconnecting modern millennials with the sartorial reality that is rooted in traditions.

Riwayat collection

"Often dismissed as dated, often misinterpreted as rules; traditions are, in their truest selves, values sewn together by many wise minds and more inspired souls. They are as old as time, as steady as the ghats of Varanasi, and as adaptable as the tides of the Ganges that they promised to run alongside. Sewing the perspectives of traditions in place, Riwayat is an ode to the threads of tradition that bind us together,” shares Nikhil Jain, director at Rangoli and Ranjh, who also modelled for the beautiful collection along with the stunning actor Sauraseni Maitra.

Riwayat collection

It is under his vision, that the brands came together to collaborate on a journey that depicted all that is wonderfully enchanting about traditions and how they tie us together while celebrating our uniqueness. The collection of stunning bridal lehengas and men’s wedding attires are inspired by the mesmerising city of Varanasi dotted with ancient ghats that tell many a story of the past.

Riwayat collection

Rangoli India’s venture started in the year 1990 as the brainchild of Mohan Kumar Jain with Nikhil taking the brand value further by incorporating the beautiful thread of tailored craftsmanship.

Rangoli is currently present in 5 cities with 7 stores across India in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, and Vijayawada.

Ranjh by Rangoli at Triangular Park and Park Street showrooms. On ranjhindia.com and rangoliindia.com